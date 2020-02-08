SPRINGFIELD — Hartford and Springfield rolled off for the right to go against Fair Haven on Saturday at Plaza Bowl. Springfield got by the first step but the Cosmos were outdone by Fair Haven as the Slaters took two straight, 158-148 and 190-121.
Fair Haven's top bowler was Jacob Pickielnok.
Saturday, Feb. 15 Pickielnok and Coby Wade will be honored on Fair Haven's Senior Night at the Rutland Bowlerama.
The Rutland house will be the center of another important high school bowling event on Feb. 22 with the state's top 32 individual bowlers vying for the crown. This will be the first time that event has been held in Rutland.
Windsor is the top ranked team in the state but Fair Haven is tied for the third spot.
"The top four are bunched very closely," said Fair Haven coach Vern Seaver.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 68, L&G 45
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team had four guys score in double figures in a 68-45 win against Leland and Gray at Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Saturday.
The game remained close in the first quarter, but the Mounties started to pull away as the game progressed.
"We played great defense as the game went on and got out in transition," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Keegan Chadburn led the way with 16 points for the Mounties. Dave Mercure and Cole Blanchard both had 15 points, while Andre Prunty added 12.
Liam Towle had a game-high 19 points for Leland and Gray.
MSJ moves to 9-8 and hosts Mill River on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 42, Green Mountain 23
ORFORD, N.H. — The Green Mountain girls basketball team kept it close with Rivendell, but faltered down the stretch in a 42-23 loss Saturday afternoon.
The Chieftains kept the deficit to around 10 points for most of the game, but they had turnover issues late, which the Raptors capitalized on in transition.
Even in the losing effort, Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum was happy with the effort and the progress his team is showing.
"We did many things very well," Buffum said. "Our defense was strong and we talked a lot on that end."
Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrell both had seven points for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain falls to 2-12.
TRACK AND FIELD
Roy takes second in weight throw
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fair Haven's Furi Roy was second in the Division II weight throw state championship meet Saturday afternoon.
Roy's toss of 12.57 meters, trailed only Hartford's Ryan Reed who blew away the competition with a 15.15-meter throw.
Roy's teammate Nathan Stone was third with a throw of 11.99 meters.
Tony Lipka finished fifth, while Graham Stewart and John Stewart were sixth and eighth respectively.
On the girls side, Springfield's Skyler Congden was sixth with a throw of 7.73 meters. Teammate Isabella Belisle was ninth.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Southern Maine 2
(Overtime)
Darby Palisi became the toast of the town, scoring the game-winner in overtime for the Castleton University women's hockey team in a 3-2 victory over Southern Maine on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Courtney Gauthier and Erin Smith assisted on the overtime goal.
It was Palisi's second score of the day. She got the first goal for the Spartans.
Ryanne Mix had CU's other goal with Brooke Greenwood notching the assist.
The victory lifts the Spartans to 11-8-3 and 8-3-2 in the New England Hockey Conference.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Western Conn. 76, Castleton 46
DANBURY, Conn. — It was all Western Connecticut in the Little East Conference women's basketball game on Saturday with the Colonials swamping Castleton 76-46.
Western Connecticut's Gabrielle Hurlbert led all scorers with 16 points.
Alexis Quenneville and Emilee Bose had eight points apiece to lead the Spartans. Brooke Raiche and Elise Magro tossed in seven each for CU.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Western Conn. 77, Castleton 67
DANBURY, Conn. - Casey Belade poured in 20 points, Amadou Diakite 18 and Remy Brown 14 but it was not enough for the Castleton University men's basketball team as they dropped Saturday's Little East men's basketball game to Western Connecticut 77-67.
Ahmod Privott led four Colonials in double figures with 21 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.