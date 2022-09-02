EAST MONTPELIER — Fair Haven got a strong performance in all phases of the game under the Friday night lights at U-32, cruising to a 35-12 victory.
Joe Buxton was in the middle of everything. He ran for two touchdowns, threw for three and picked off an interception.
Carson Babbie was the target on two of his scoring passes and Kahnai Gill caught the other.
“We forced three turnovers,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill.
One was Buxton’s interception, another a pick by Trey Lee and the third a forced fumble by Babbie that Tim Kendall recovered.
“Our offensive and defensive lines played outstanding,” Hill said.
“Bellows Falls started their title defense the right way so we’ve got a big test next week.”
Midd 19, CVU 56
MIDDLEBURY — CVU rolled to an impressive 56-19 victory over Middlebury on Friday night.
CVU rolled early, carving out a 21-0 halftime lead.
“We scrimmaged CVU and they have got speed all over the field,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill upon hearing the score.
The Tigers bean to fight back on Cole Schnoor’s short touchdown run, making it 21-17 about 4:30 after the half.
Middlebury which normally shuns the pass had to take to the air with a big deficit and did so successfully. Quarterback Jackson Gillet tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Gavin McNulty that sliced the Redhawks’ lead to 28-13 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.
CVU had a quick answer with a TD pass to extend the lead to 35-13 with about three minutes remaining in that hird quarter.
The Tigers weren’t going away as the third-quarter scoring spree continued. Jacob Kemp sailed 85 yards to paydirt on the kickoff to pull within 35-19, still in the third quarter.
But the Redhawks put it away down the stretch.
Woodstock 19, Springfield 8
SPRINGFIELD — Woodstock went into Springfield’s Brown Field and came home with a 19-8 victory in the season opener on Friday night.
Willie Underwood ran for two of the Wasps’ touchdowns and Brooks Ruderman threw for the other.
“I thought we played well for where we are as a team right now,” Woodstock coach Ramsey Worrell said.
The Cosmos scored their TD on a pass from Carson Clark to Tanner Gintof.
The Wasps were leading 7-0 at the half.
“We moved the ball very well,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
“And we had multiple stops on defense.”
The area where Aiken was not happy came in the 85 yards in penalties that the Cosmos were assessed in the first half alone.
“We couldn’t get the momentum because we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Aiken said.
“But those things are fixable. We’ll have to go to work on Monday and clean those things up.”
The Wasps are on the road again next week against Rice and the Cosmos host Fairfax/Lamoille.
St. J 49, Hartford 14
WHITE RIVER JCT. — St. Johnsbury Academy rolled to a convincing 49-14 victory over Hartford in Friday night’s season opener.
The Hilltoppers built their lead to 35-14 by halftime.
The Hurricanes had gotten the lead down to 21-14 when Sean Keliher scored on a short touchcown run.
St. Johnsbury had the game well in hand by the end of the third stanza, leading 42-14.
St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy was in on all seven of his team’s touchdowns, throwing for five scores and running for two more.
Hartford tangles with defending Division I state champion Essex next week.
BF 56, Brattleboro 40
WESTMINSTER — They hung a lot of points on the scoreboard at Hadley Field on Friday night but Bellows Falls had most of them.
The Terriers opened defense of their Division II title with a 56-40 victory over Brattleboro.
MAU 47, Colchester 20
COLCHESTER — Mount Anthony got its season off in style by swamping Colchester 47-20.
Mount Anthony had this one pretty well wrapped up by halftime, leading 35-8.
Tanner Bushee scored from a yard out but then Matai Callahan returned the kickoff 65 yards and the Lakers led 8-6.
The rest of the night belonged to the Patriots who will host Spaulding in the home opener next week.
OTHER SCORES
In other Friday night football action, BFA-St. Albans defeated Mount Mansfield 53-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.