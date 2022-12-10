FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven senior Sawyer Ramey had been a three-sport standout. But there was little doubt that his future was in basketball so he committed to hoops year-round.
Saturday he scored 22 points, connected on four 3-point field goals and played his usual stellar floor game in a 78-48 victory over Windsor.
Despite playing the game at a high level throughout the year, high school basketball is still as special as ever to him. The dates Nov. 28 (first practice) and Dec. 10 (first game) are magical.
"It is my grandpa's last year. There is nothing more special than that," Ramey said.
His grandfather is Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost who reached his milestone 500th career victory in December of 2021.
The Yellow Jackets seemed intent on getting new Windsor coach Larry Dougher his first career victory when they whisked to a 10-5 lead in the early minutes.
Maison Fortin connected on two 3-point field goals during that stretch.
"Fortin is a good guard. He hurt us. I think Windsor will do well in Division III," Prenevost said.
He also believes his Slaters could do very well in Division II.
"This was the first of what is, hopefully, 24 games. It was a good starting point," Prenevost said.
Prenevost, Dougher and all coaches in Vermont are dealing with a shorter preseason.
"We had only nine practices. We did not have certain things even in yet. Either you don't have things in or you have too many things in," Prenevost said.
The Slaters quickly erased that early deficit. Sam Barber nailed a 3-pointer that drew Fair Haven even (10-10) and then Ramey's trey pushed the Slaters into a 13-10 lead. The Yellow Jackets never saw the lead again.
The Slaters were firmly in control by halftime, 40-21.
Barber finished with 18 points and Joe Buxton did a great job inside and also stepped back to bury three 3-pointers.
Fortin led all scorers with 27 points and Rodger Petermann added 11 points for the Jacks.
The game was played in front of the usual big crowd in the Slaters' gym and the fans will get plenty more opportunities to see the Slaters soon. There next three games are home — Springfield on Wednesday, Vergennes on Saturday and Woodstock on Dec. 22.
Windsor will play its home opener on Thursday against Brattleboro.
Middlebury College men's basketball coach Jeff Brown was in the house to watch Ramey.
