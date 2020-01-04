FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven's 68-59 boys basketball victory over Granville on Saturday was a tense affair where there were only a possession or two separating the teams most of the way. Yet, the loudest ovation of the afternoon was for a pass.
It was a pass you rarely see on the high school level. Well, maybe back in the day at Springs Valley Junior-Senior High School in French Lick, Indiana. Slater fans knew they had just seen something special when their freshman Sawyer Ramey's no-look bounce pass set up Zack Ellis for a layup and they responded with the highest decibel level of the day by far.
Ellis' hoop cushioned Fair Haven's lead to 54-47, but the Golden Horde was not done.
They whittled the lead to two (54-52) on a hoop by Joshua Oakman.
The dagger was a 3-point field goal by Aubrey Ramey that swelled the Slaters' lead to 59-52 with four minutes left.
It was an impressive display of balanced scoring by the Slaters with five players in double figures. Aubrey Ramey had 14 points, Seth Ramey and Ellis 13 each, Joey Gannon 12 and Kohlby Murray 11.
The Horde was led by Josh Nelson with 18 and Jarret Williams with 17. Oakman added 12.
The Slaters and Horde had already played one pulsating contest, Fair Haven winning that one 60-58.
The Slaters came out strong, taking a 5-0 lead with Aubrey Ramey scoring all the points, compelling Granville coach Grant Sharrow to call a timeout.
The Slaters kept up the tempo and when Owen Loughan scored off a nifty feed from Murray it ballooned the lead to 16-8.
The Horde responded and when Oakman knocked down a 3, Fair Haven's lead had been pared to 16-13 heading into the second quarter.
Granville had a couple leads in the second quarter but the Slaters took a 32-28 advantage into halftime.
Cody Rice's baseline runner cut Fair Haven's lead to a single point but Ellis gave the Slaters some breathing room with a hoop and a free throw. They took a 47-43 lead into the final quarter.
Granville was playing without its outstanding point guard Taylor Bourn who was injured. He played in the first contest against the Slaters.
Gannon said another difference was that the Slaters had a little familiarity with the Horde this time.
"We didn't really know anything about them the first time because we hadn't played them before. It was a shot in the dark," Gannon said.
"This time we pressured them and started trapping.
"That is a good team. They have a lot of guys who can stick it. Number 5 (Nelson), I didn't even know about."
The Slaters and Golden Horde were also playing without a shot clock this time. New York State uses one.
Sharrow said his team might not have tried to go as fast without the shot clock and without Bourn on the floor.
"Taylor really likes to push it," he said. "But we really didn't do anything different this time."
The Horde struggled at the line, going 9 of 14. The Slaters sank 16 of 25 at the stripe.
"They played a great game without their point guard," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. "They played inspired."
"They wanted to have long possessions and make us play defense. We did that until about 20 seconds in and then we got lazy."
If the offense Prenevost used to deploy in earlier years was like a tiny dot on the map of sleepy Iowa farmland, what the Slaters run today is downtown New York City during the holiday hustle.
"The game has changed. It used to be a lot of East-West on offense and now it's all North-South," the veteran coach said.
His personnel has changed, too.
"We've got three quick guards," he said.
He won a lot of games with the deliberate offense and today the Slaters are 6-0 with their "NASCAR on Wood" attack.
Granville drops to 6-3.
