It was a game. Then, you blinked and it wasn't.
In a 52-28 win for the Slaters, Mount St. Joseph and Fair Haven boys basketball teams went to their locker rooms locked in a 21-21 tie. This had all the earmarks of the first meeting on Jan. 30 in Fair Haven, a 36-32 grinder where every possession was as precious as gold right to the end.
That script was shredded in a hurry in the third quarter when Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey nailed three consecutive 3-point field goals and the Slaters won those eight minutes, 15-6.
That gave the Slaters a 36-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter and they steadily pulled away from there.
Draining one 3-pointer is getting in a rhythm for more, Ramey said.
"Once I see one go in, I am apt to make a couple more of them," Ramey said.
Compounding the issue for the Mounties, people on the bench in street clothes, who were not members of the team, were assessed a technical foul and Ramey drained both free throws.
"The technical didn't help," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
But more than that, it was a combination of the Slaters ratcheting up the defensive intensity and the Mounties shooting poorly even when they did get good looks.
That is why they managed only seven points in the second half.
"We upped the intensity (on defense.) That was the message at halftime," Ramey said.
The first half was entertaining and began with the Slaters blasting out of the gate to a 12-2 lead on four 3-point field goals.
Joe Buxton, the prototype at 6-foot-4 when playing quarterback, also showed he can accurately launch the round ball. He connected on two 3-point field goals to help the Slaters to a 6-2 lead.
"That helps a ton," Ramey said of Buxton's early 3-balls. "We have other guys who can make 3s and we didn't have that last year. It's more than one guy"
Sam Barber nailed another 3 and then Ramey made yet another to push the score to 12-2.
The Mounties scored the next seven to cut the lead to 12-9 by the end of the opening quarter.
The fun was only beginning. Keegan Greeley's outside shooting gave the Mounties a 17-14 lead and when Dezmond Krakowka made a scintillating move to score down low, MSJ fans were jubilant with their team ahead 21-16.
Carson Babbie made a 3-pointer for the Slaters and Buxton drove the lane for the hoop that tied the game up at the half.
Krakowka had a lot to do with the Mounties playing the Slaters even over those first 16 minutes. He displayed an assortment of silky smooth moves on the way to a 10-point half.
The key to the big swing in the second half, according to Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost, was emphasizing moving their feet on defense.
"We were stationary in the first half," Prenevost said. "We got our feet moving a lot more. Our defense played great in the second half."
Ramey struck for four 3-point field goals on the way to 20 points. Buxton had two 3s in his 11-point output, eight of the 11 coming in the first half. Barber had nine points and made two 3-pointers.
Krakowka led the Mounties with 11 points, Greeley added seven and Traynor six.
Much of the talk in the gym was about the crowd. The bleachers were jam packed, owing in part to a matchup between an undefeated team — the Slaters are now 17-0 — and the Mounties who fall to 10-6.
The classic game earlier in Fair Haven, of course, added to the interest in the game.
The city rivalry will be back next year with Rutland and MSJ but the county rivalry between MSJ and Fair Haven has just as much pizzazz.
"I don't want to play them (MSJ) in the playoffs, at least not until Barre (Division II Final Four.) They are dangerous," Prenevost said.
Fair Haven takes the next step in an attempt to put together a perfect regular season on Saturday when Woodstock comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. tip off. After that, the Slaters have games with Springfield and Hartford to complete the season.
MSJ has Hartford coming to Rutland on Monday night and then completes the regular campaign with road games against Woodstock and Windsor.
Thursday night was a great advertisement for Vermont high school basketball. It showed that if you have a tantalizing matchup, the fans will still come out in droves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.