WHITEHALL, N.Y. — After digging itself in big hole in a win over Granville, New York, the last time out, the Slaters dug one from which Poultney could not escape.
Fair Haven scored 14 points before the Blue Devils could lace on their sneakers in a 78-32 rout in the opening round of Thursday’s Whitehall Boosters Holiday Tournament.
It was 28-4 after a period and with everyone wearing a Fair Haven uniform doing something positive, the lead grew to 49-19 at the half.
The Slaters hit seven of their 10 3-pointers, rebounded the ball or stole it, and ran to 14 transition points. It looked like the kind of half where coach Bob Prenevost, who is a stickler for details, could sit back and just enjoy.
“I did,” he said with a smile after the Slaters went to 3-0.
This was not the game that it could have been, even if the Slaters were to have proved themselves the superior team with both squads at even strength. Poultney has been rocked recently with sickness, and players who were to have helped the Blue Devils contend in Division IV have left the team.
One who has not, guard Caden Capman, was sick, robbing the Devils of half of their speedy guard tandem. His absence also made it a lot tougher to get the ball inside to 6-foot-5 Heith Mason, a cornerstone of the offense.
Mason worked hard for his eight points while guard Levin Allen had 10, followed by Jesse Combs with seven.
Several Slaters reached or topped these figured by halftime, with Kohlby Murray netting his total 14 and Joey Gannon, who was also a rebounding force, had 10 of his 12. Murray and Gannon had 14 of Fair Haven’s first 19 points.
Sam Manley, one of many Slaters to see significant time off a bench that was cleared several times, was a crowd pleaser with five 3-pointers and scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth period.
Slaters coaches stressed a strong start after the team’s shabby kickoff against Granville.
“We knew we couldn’t miss our bunnies. We wanted to start strong and we did,” Prenevost said.
“Without Capman they are a different team.”
So are the Slaters when they slow things down but they did not in the first 16 minutes. They played their relentless up-tempo style, attacked the overmatched Devils on both ends of the floor and had nine of their 17 steals before the break.
Murray converted three of his four thefts into breakaway buckets in the first half, when the Slaters had 14 transition points. Sawyer Ramey set up scores with two no-look passes. Murray also had a pair of treys and Ramey, Manley and Owen Loughan one apiece in the big first period.
Fair Haven led 43-9 in the second period before Allen scored seven straight points and Combs a trey and a layup to create a more respectable halftime score.
Poultney had 23 turnovers, 16 of them Slaters steals.
{span}Fair Haven will face Whitehall or Hartford, New York, in Friday’s finals at 6:30 p.m. with Poultney playing the consolation game at 6 p.m.{/span}
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
