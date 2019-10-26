FAIR HAVEN — Neither team wanted to fall behind in a game pitting evenly matched Springfield and Fair Haven in Saturday night's Division II quarterfinal girls soccer match at Tom LaPlaca Field. Fair Haven goalie Emma Ezzo made certain it didn't happen in the Slaters' 2-0 victory.
The Cosmos had a great opportunity to be the team that broke on top when Mycah White unloaded a great shot ticketed for the cage just inside the far post, but Ezzo made an even greater save. She sprawled horizontally and deflected the sizzling drive away with 27 minutes remaining.
Springfield coach Ray Curren felt Ezzo made an equally impressive save in the first half.
The clock was ticking ... ticking ... ticking with overtime becoming more likely when Emma Briggs sent a ball across the box to Brittany Love, who placed her shot into the net for a 1-0 lead with 12:31 remaining in the game.
"Brittany and I have that connection and this isn't the first time we've done that," Briggs said.
Then with two minutes remaining, Springfield goalie Megan Stagner was whistled for a handball. By rule, a goalie can't touch the ball with her hands if one of her teammates plays it back to her.
The Slaters were awarded a direct kick and Megan Ezzo, Emma's twin sister, buried it for the insurance goal that made it just about certain that the Slaters would be hosting a semifinal game.
Harwood will be the opponent and Fair Haven coach Ian Akin scouted the Highlanders in their quarterfinal earlier in the day.
He saw a team that reminded of him of his own.
"They are highly skilled and play a beautiful possession game," Akin said.
The No. 3 Slaters take a 12-2-2 record into that game. The No. 7 Highlanders are 9-5.
Emma Ezzo said she did not pick up the ball immediately off the foot of White on her scorching shot in the second half because she was screened by one of her defenders.
"It was just a quick reflex," Emma Ezzo said.
The No. 6 Cosmos finish 11-4-1 and there was no doubt by their reaction after the game that this one hurt a lot.
But it was also a rewarding season in Cosmo Land because it was the year that girls soccer came back to Springfield after a succession of very lean years.
"They played their hearts out," Curren said of his players.
Curren felt the Slater keeper was the difference in the game.
"She is tough to beat. She is a great player," Curren said.
The Cosmos and Slaters split their games during the regular season so it was no surprise they were locked in a scoreless tie at halftime.
Both teams had their opportunities in that first 40 minutes. Springfield's offensive dynamo Jenna Veysey showcased her skills with some deep runs and shots, and teammate Ari Cioffi also had some offensive forays. Maizy White gave them and other Cosmo teammates scoring chances with her well placed balls up the field. Kayla Gibbons also had some scoring bids for the Cosmos.
It was Megan Ezzo, Love, Briggs and Bella Carrabino applying most of the offensive pressure for the Slaters. Abby Brown also served up a testing shot on Stagner as soon as she came off the bench.
Once the Slaters scored and the Cosmos intensified their own offensive pressure, the Fair Haven backs did a nice job of stuffing several shots. Courtney Brewster made one especially impressive defensive save near the goal line.
One of Emma Ezzo's more electrifying plays came very early in the second half when Gibbons had a dangerous looking rush only to have Ezzo break it up by aggressively charging out of the goal.
The Highlanders knocked off No. 1 Mount Abraham on Saturday and will come to Fair Haven intent on dropping the No. 2 team Wednesday.
The Slaters are thrilled to be home again.
"We have the best fans," Briggs said.
"We had a bigger crowd than the football team did the other night," Emma Ezzo said.
There is no doubt the Slaters lit up the town.
Just as there is no doubt the Springfield Cosmos returned the sport to their hometown this year.
But on this night, that did not make the hurt any less for Cosmo seniors Mycha and Maizy White, Emily Benson, Ashley Chamberlain, Veysey, Hope Darrell, Madison O'Brien, Juliana Albero-Levings and Gibbons.
There was only joy for Fair Haven. And another home game with dreams of winning the program's first state championship and making the Slaters' first trip to the title game since 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.