Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.