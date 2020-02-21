FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team is stocked with marquee players led by the likes of Ryleigh Coloutti, Courtney Brewster and Kerigan Disorda. They got a big lift from unsung senior Kyleigh Grenier in Friday night’s 46-33 victory over Springfield.
Grenier had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Grenier might be little known to the Division II network but those who go to practice with her her every day realize what she is capable of.
“I have played with her for four years. She is a great player and she works hard every single day. She has really come out this year especially in the last couple of games,” Disorda said.
“We all know about Coloutti and Brewster. Grenier had a nice game today, I think that was the difference,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
The Slaters grabbed a 5-0 lead courtesy of Coloutti. She drove for a hoop on the game’s opening possession and then connected on a 3-point field goal.
Coloutti, who became a 1,000-point scorer this season as a junior, scored 10 points, well below her average. But she she was spectacular on the other side of the ball with seven steals.
The Cosmos and Slaters have played classic games of late. The Cosmos lost two games to them in overtime last year and the Slaters squeaked out a 34-32 victory in Springfield’s Dressel Gym this season.
“It is a nice rivalry. The girls all know each other,” Peck said.
The rivalry might not be over this season.
“If things play out the way they are going, we might be back up here in a week-and-a-half,” Peck said of the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Grenier beat the buzzer with a hoop that gave the Slaters a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It appeared the Slaters might settle this by halftime when they forged a 26-13 lead but Springfield’s post player Gabby Wardwell got two buckets down low and Far Haven took a 26-17 lead to the locker room.
The Cosmos sliced it to six (32-26) when talented point guard Hailey Perham knifed down the lane for a hoop late in the third quarter.
The Slaters were dominant in the fourth stanza. Brewster got the lead back to double digits with an inside hoop and they easily extended the lead from there.
“We played a lot harder tonight,” Disorda said of the difference between this one and the two-point win in Springfield. “We didn’t play hard down there and our shots were not falling.”
The Slaters’ game was marked by unselfishness. They were looking for one another all night and many of the baskets came off eye-popping passes.
Brewster followed Grenier and Coloutti in scoring for the Slaters with nine points.
Perham led the Slaters with 15 points and Wardwell added 12 with her strong inside game.
The Slaters remain unbeaten (18-0) with two games remaining.
The Cosmos fall to 10-7 but Peck pointed out that the record has been achieved against a much more grueling schedule this season, something he hopes will stead the Cosmos well in the playoffs.
“We aren’t playing the Twin Valleys, Green Mountains and Arlingtons any more,” Peck said.
The Cosmos slate is now peppered with Division I and II teams like Brattleboro, Rutland, Burr and Burton and Fair Haven.
There were flashes throughout the evening when the Cosmos had the look of a team that might take the Slaters to the wire just as they had on Jan. 23.
Until that fourth quarter, they seemed able to get that big basket to keep them in the fray — like Jessica Cerniglia’s 3-point field goal that pared the lead to 31-24 midway through the third quarter.
But throughout the fourth quarter, the Slaters looked like a team poised to repeat its 2019 state title.
It was Senior Night and Disorda, Hailey Taylor, Theresa Culpo, Grenier and Jordyn Howard were honored in a ceremony before the game.
Then they went out and helped keep the dream alive of a perfect season — the ultimate class gift to leave your school.
