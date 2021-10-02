POULTNEY — In his first career start last weekend, Fair Haven sophomore quarterback Joe Buxton was thrown to the wolves, or in this case the Terriers, and had to survive.
A banged up Slaters club struggled against juggernaut Bellows Falls, but that's been the case for every team to go toe-to-toe with the Terriers this fall.
Saturday afternoon against rival Poultney provided a better view for Fair Haven fans of what the future could hold with Buxton in the picture as the Slaters dominated, winning 41-0.
Only playing in the first half, Buxton racked up 226 yards through the air and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, the first two of his high school career. The 6-foot-4 signal caller was a perfect 7-for-7 through the air.
The Slaters' regular starting quarterback Sawyer Ramey had sprained his shoulder in Week 3 against Mount Abraham and is still nursing that injury, so he played wide receiver on Saturday.
"We were missing six starters on offense that night (vs. Bellows Falls) against in my opinion, the best team in the state," said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. "It may have been the best thing that could have happened to Joe. He had to see that this is what I'm going to see at times.
"He survived it and had a great week of practice. He came out and threw the ball really well. I gave him the game ball. As a 6-foot-4 sophomore, I think he has a lot more in his arm."
As Ramey nurses his shoulder injury, Hill is giving both Ramey and Buxton reps in practice and will make a decision moving forward what gives the team the best chance to win.
"With Sawyer's athleticism, he's going to be on the field somewhere if he's not at quarterback," Hill said.
The first half was all Fair Haven as the Slaters jumped up quick and didn't take their foot off the gas.
A penalty on the opening kickoff return gave Fair Haven the ball on the Poultney 33-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Buxton hit Ramey for a 19-yard gain and two plays later, sophomore Tim Kendall rushed it in from 8 yards out.
The Blue Devils went 3-and-out on the ensuing drive and on the first play of the Slaters' next drive Buxton hit Matt Heibler for a 43-yard gain to get into Poultney territory. Four plays later, the drive was capped with a 7-yard TD run by Sam Barber.
Poultney had to punt on the next drive, but recovered a fumble on the punt and went on to have one of its most sustained drives of the half, getting the ball to the Fair Haven 26 before turning the ball over on downs.
Then Fair Haven's quick-strike offense showed its strength. Over the Slaters' next three drives, they ran just four plays and scored three touchdowns.
The first was set up by Buxton-Ramey connection, where Ramey ran all over and switched side of the field to get down to the Blue Devils' 28. On the next play, Carson Babbie rushed for a score.
After a Poultney punt, Buxton connected with Matt Heibler on the first play from scrimmage for a 34-yard score.
Deja vu on the next drive. The Blue Devils punted and Fair Haven took over on the 50. Bucton found Kendall, who broke a tackle and was off to the races down the right sideline.
"Especially with a team that has lost some games this year, you can take the wind out of them early. That was our plan," Hill said. "Don't allow them to, so to speak, grow muscles and don't allow them in it early. It was a great team effort all around.
Heibler had three catches for 102 yards, Ramey had three catches for 74 yards and Kendall had the 50-yarder.
"Coming in, we knew we could do what we wanted. The passing game was just phenomenal," Buxton said.
The Slaters capped the game's scoring with 8:29 left in the first half when Sam Barber picked off a Taite Capman pass. Fair Haven got a interception on the next drive as well, coming from Trey Lee.
Poultney knew it had a big challenge, playing against a motivated Fair Haven club.
"We wanted to get outside more with Mason Boudreau and Payton Book. (Fair Haven) took that away from us," said Blue Devils coach Dave Capman. "We couldn't get back to it."
Fair Haven got extended time for its junior varsity players in the second half.
Taite Capman threw for 84 yards. Book was Poultney's top rusher with 34 yards.
Poultney (1-4) is at Windsor and Fair Haven (3-2) is at Lyndon on Saturday.
If the Slaters fancy themselves as contenders in Division II, health is paramount.
"Hopefully, by the time we get to Brattleboro (in Week 7), we'll have everybody back," Hill said. "I don't think we'll have everyone back yet this week against Lyndon.
"The kids played with confidence (Saturday), which is something we really needed after the last couple weeks. This was a great confidence booster for our team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.