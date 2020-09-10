FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team could almost taste the Division II state championship game last fall.
The Slaters were inches away from the title game, but their dreams were dashed in an overtime thriller against Harwood in the state semifinals.
Now, Fair Haven returns hungry, and with a senior-laden team, the Slaters have to be considered one of the favorites heading into the 2020 season.
“Their expectations are high. They’d like to go deep in the playoffs again,” said Fair Haven coach Ian Akin. “For a lot of them, it’s going to be their last season playing, and under the conditions that everyone is trying to manage, they want to make the most of it.”
Akin has been impressed with the effort by his upperclassmen to impart their experience to the younger group.
“They want to leave the program in great shape and mentor the younger players who are going to carry on a strong program,” Akin said.
The Slaters have experience at all four levels of the field.
Brittany Love, a midfielder, provides a lot of scoring punch, as do senior Emma Briggs and her freshman sister Lily Briggs.
“They’re going to be a nice combination to have together on the field. They connect well,” Akin said. “Our scoring threats with experience can come from pretty much any player we put on the field, which is great to spread it around.”
Emma Ezzo is one of the best goalkeepers in the state and she has one more season with the Slaters.
“This team has high expectations of how we perform defensively and Emma is the leader of that,” Akin said. “Emma is going to go on to great things in college in goalkeeping and to have her back for another year with her level of skill, and already a three-year all-state player, is really important.”
Courtney Brewster and Isabella Carrabino will be defensive stalwarts for the Slaters, while Megan Ezzo will control the midfield.
“Those three running the center of the field is going to give us a great defensive buffer against a lot of the press we might see,” Akin said.
Sophomores Holly Gannon and Ella Kuehn could step into much larger roles this year as well.
The Fair Haven girls open at home against rival Mill River on Monday, Sept. 21.
The Fair Haven boys are focused on a developmental mindset.
The Slaters lost a handful of experienced players from last year’s 4-11 squad and they’re hoping to improve as the year goes on.
“The next step forward will look a little different than winning more games,” said Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton. “What taking a step forward is going to look like for us is being more cohesive and understanding (of) how I want us to play and playing that way more of the time, which may or may not give us results.”
Up top, Johnny Bruno and Nathan Stone will carry a heavy scoring load.
“Johnny can score and he’s a good creator, in a second-striker role,” Dayton said.
Dayton talked about Stone’s physicality and how it helps him on the pitch.
“(Nathan) is a good instinctual goal scorer. He’s a load, you think twice before you put a tackle on him,” Dayton said. “He’s a very powerful runner.”
In the midfield, Nick Carrabino is a great creator and efficient on late runs.
Nate Young will play in center midfield. Dayton calls him a “workhorse.”
Chicory Green, Ashton Thomas and Levi Ryan will have critical roles in the midfield as well. Ryan is playing soccer and football this fall.
Dayton wasn’t happy with his team’s defensive play last fall, so that’s been a major focus heading into the new season.
“I’ve been really emphasizing building from the fundamentals and doing it not just for the guys in the back, but the entire team,” Dayton said. “I’m trying to get them to defend as a team.”
Evan Reed is another soccer-football hybrid player who will play in the back for the Slaters.
“He brings some athleticism and physicality to our back line,” Dayton said.
Gabe Buxton, a strong marker, will also play in the back, along with fullbacks Noah Beayon and Kaylo Stevenson. Beayon brings starting experience from last year, while Stevenson brings toughness.
Fair Haven has a few options in goal. Kole Matta started in goal last year and is back this season, while Bryce Coe, a Long Trail transfer, serves as another option.
Coe has shown interest in playing forward as well, so he could be versatile for the Slaters.
Fair Haven opens up on the road against Woodstock on Sept. 22.
