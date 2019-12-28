BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven girls basketball team has not had a lot of experience this season in playing from behind. Saturday, they found themselves in a 16-8 hole in enemy territory. No problem. The Slaters quickly dug themselves out of the hole and had a 21-18 by halftime, then used that as a springboard to a 47-35 victory over Division I Brattleboro.
"We played some really nice defense in the second quarter," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "We started playing defense without fouling.We got in some foul trouble in the first quarter."
Ryleigh Coloutti led the Slaters with 21 points. She connected on two shots from behind the 3-point line. Courtney Brewster had a big game in the paint with eight points to go with 12 rebounds. Zoey Cole added five points.
Alyssa Scherlyn led the 2-2 Colonels with 11 points.
When the Colonels were forced to foul, the Slaters shot well at the line in te fourth quarter.
The Colonels put their 5-0 record on the line Friday at Woodstock.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 52, MSJ 41
MONTPELIER — The Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team led by six at the half, but couldn't hold on, as it fell to Montpelier 52-41 Saturday afternoon.
"We played well in the first half and then they made adjustments," said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau.
Andre Prunty led the way for MSJ with 20 points, while Jake Williams had 12.
Montpelier's Jonah Cattaneo went 7 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points.
The Mounties drop to 1-3 on the season and travel to play Windsor on Monday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
CVU 5, Rutland 4 (OT)
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland girls hockey team led by a goal with two minutes to go in regulation against CVU on Saturday.
The Redhawks pulled their goalie and soon tied the game to force overtime. In the OT period, CVU scored to pull out a 5-4 win.
