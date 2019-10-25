FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Slaters had the muscle and they flexed it.
The power rushing offense rolled up 362 yards overland, while a potent defense forced Mount Anthony to turn the ball over on downs six times to steamroll Mount Anthony 60-14 in a Division II playoff game Friday at Thomas E. LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters also intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
The 5-4 Slaters advance to meet the winner of Brattleboro and North Country next Friday. MAU finished up 4-5 on the season.
This game played in a steady drizzle was a far cry from the narrow 23-21 victory Fair Haven attained during the regular season in Bennington. The win is the second straight decisive victory since the Slaters were pummeled by top seed Brattleboro, which caused coach Jim Hill to completely change the offense from a pass-first attack to a power rushing style.
And have the Slaters taken to the change like a fox to the hen house.
Fair Haven QB Evan Reed attempted only four passes (0-for-4) from scrimmage, while trusting a bevvy of backs to carry the load.
Junior scatback Kohlby Murray led the parade of seven running backs with 181 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 12, 56 and 59 yards. Murray’s two long rambles came in the second half; one answered a MAU touchdown, while the other pushed the Fair Haven advantage to 53-14 and into a running-clock situation.
Andrew Lanthier chipped in 73 yards on eight totes, with a 2-yard blast for a TD. Zach Ellis added 68 yards on 10 totes with a 2-yard score, while Dylan Lee added a 9-yard TD scamper.
All hands were on deck for the Slaters as 6-foot-4 Reese Hadeka scored from 1 yard out, while adding a two-point conversion. Generally a defensive end, Hadeka did his best “Refrigerator” Perry imitation, plowing his way to paydirt.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-4, 203-pound Joey Gannon also joined in on the scoring spree when he scooped up a Caleb Hay fumble and rambled 22 yards for a touchdown.
The Slaters were on fire and rolled to a 37-0 lead before MAU got a decent drive going that resulted in a score. Even then, the Patriots were aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty and an offside infraction that gave them easy first downs.
Patriots quarterback Caleb Hay was under pressure all evening but he fashioned a 12-play drive culminated by Broderick Bossong’s 11-yard TD run.
The Patriots also came out in the second half with a quick score thanks to two long pass completions — Hay to Hayden Gaudette for 25 yards and Logan Sprague for 40 yards. Bossong finished off the series with a 22-yard glide to the end zone to narrow the gap to 37-14 but that was all the points MAU could muster.
Murray scored on his two, long TD runs in successive possessions.
Hay had a tough day, completing 15-of-35 passes with an interception and two sacks for 173 yards. Junior Gavin Johnson was Hay’s favorite target, hauling in five passes for 54 yards.
But this was Fair Haven’s day all around and the Slaters celebrated the opportunity to play one more week.
