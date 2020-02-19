WINDSOR — The Fair Haven girls basketball team stayed perfect Wednesday night with a 56-33 win over Windsor.
The Slaters took the high-level Yellow Jacket offense with solid defense all night long.
“We were locked in on both sides of the ball,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “We were giving up good shots to take great shots instead.”
The Slaters jumped out to 15-4 lead after one quarter and extended their lead to 16 by the half.
“We weren’t ready for their intensity and we didn’t match it,” said Windsor coach Bruce MacKay. “(Fair Haven) played solid defense and stopped our transition.”
Ryleigh Coloutti led Fair Haven with 20 points, while Kerigan Disorda had 11 and Courtney Brewster had nine.
Olivia Rockwood had 12 to lead Windsor.
The Slaters (17-0) host Springfield Friday at 7 p.m. for their Senior Night.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 15-3.
Twin Valley 57, Black River 18
JACKSONVILLE — The Twin Valley girls basketball team slowed down Black River’s Riley Paul and pulled out a 57-18 win Wednesday night.
The Wildcats made a strong effort to keep Paul contained and did it well, holding her to no points.
Twin Valley led 15-6 after one and extended the lead to 26 by halftime, before cruising to the win after the break.
A pair of Wildcats had double-doubles. Sadie Boyd had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Kate Longe had 13 points, 12 points and seven steals.
Chloe Ayer had six points for the Presidents, while Christina Letourneau had five.
The Presidents (0-16) travel to Poultney Thursday at 7 p.m.
Twin Valley (6-12) plays the Blue Devils on Monday night.
Bellows Falls 71,
Green Mountain 23
CHESTER — The young Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to Division III heavyweight Bellows Falls 71-23 Wednesday night.
The Chieftains (2-15) travel to Townshend Friday to play against Leland & Gray at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 39,
Green Mountain 33
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team fell to Rivendell 39-33 Wednesday night.
The Raptors came in with just one loss and the Chieftains gave them all they could handle.
Rivendell led by three and extended the lead to 10 by the end of three.
Green Mountain battled back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth, but couldn’t get over the hump.
“We played really well, especially on defense,” said Chieftains coach Brian Rapanotti. “We had some guys in foul trouble, so a couple guys played a lot of minutes.”
Dylan McCarthy led Green Mountain with 13 points, while Ty Merrill had eight.
Zach Gould led the Raptors with 18 points.
The Chieftains (8-10) travel to Townshend Thursday to take on Leland & Gray at 7 p.m.
Springfield 43, Windsor 40
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield seniors were sent off in good fashion Wednesday night as the Cosmos defeated Windsor 43-40 at home.
The Cosmos (6-12) face Bellows Falls Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sharon 52, West Rutland 46
SHARON — West Rutland fell to the Sharon boys basketball team 52-46 Wednesday night.
Westside took an early lead and kept things close. However, the Phoenix capitalized offensively and retook the lead and the game.
Tyler Chapin scored a game high 26 points for Sharon.
Tim Blanchard led West Rutland in scoring with 11 points, while Kyle Laughlin and Liam Beaulieu recorded nine points each.
Westside (8-11) hosts Black River Friday for its Senior Night.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, CVU 1
SO. BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys hockey team defeated Champlain Valley on their home ice 4-1 Wednesday night.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson said both teams played consistent and his players played three full periods.
“The guys battled hard and got the job done,” he said.
Micaiah Boyle, Eren Cetin, Dillon Moore and Ethan Coarse scored the four goals for the Raiders. Coarse, Cetin, Ryan Melen, Oliver Hamilton and Eric Brewer recorded one assist each.
James Bernicky scored the lone goal for the Redhawks.
Maguire Baker made 21 saves for Rutland, while Jason Douglas made 25 saves for CVU.
The Raiders (4-12-1) host BFA-St. Albans Saturday at 1 p.m. for their Senior Night.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 69, Castleton 49
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Castleton fell to the Plymouth State men’s basketball team 69-49 Wednesday night.
Amadou Diakite and Casey Belade opened the game with a layup and three-pointer respectively to give the Spartans the early lead. The Panthers quickly tied it at six, however, and the teams went back and forth.
Dante Rivera’s shot from three-point land gave Plymouth the lead, but Castleton kept hitting the Panthers with layups and three-pointers to keep it close.
Kevin Henry and Jaylen LeRoy lit it up for the Panthers, however, and they began to pull away. They outscored the Spartans 25-12 in the last 10 minutes of the half.
Fouls continued to hurt Castleton in the second half, as free throws helped put the Panthers up by over 20 points. Three-pointers by Diakite helped narrow the gap, but his team continued to give Plymouth chances at the charity strip.
Although the Spartans continued to hit 3-pointers, the Panthers continued to open the gap and seal the win.
Diakite had a game high 23 points and was the only player from Castleton in double figures.
Devin Cooper led Plymouth in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds. LeRoy followed his teammate with 17 points.
The Spartans drop to 3-21 and returns to Glenbrook Saturday to host Eastern Connecticut at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 57, Plymouth 38
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton women’s basketball team defeated Plymouth State 57-38 Wednesday night.
The Spartans’ offense jumped out of the starting gate with a 13-point run in the first. The Panthers did not score for the first nine minutes of the game.
Emilee Bose opened the second quarter with a three-pointer. Plymouth’s Isabella Earle answered with a three-pointer herself. The Panthers stepped up and brought the deficit down to five points.
However, Castleton began to pull away in the third with a series of shots made by Alexis Quenneville and Elise Magro. The Spartans led by 25 points going into the fourth.
The Spartans continued to control their opponent’s court. Although the Panthers brought the deficit down, Castleton was too far ahead for a comeback.
Quenneville led both teams in scoring with 20 points, while Magro recorded 13 points and six rebounds. Brooke Raiche recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.
Alessia Salzillo recorded 15 points and six rebounds for Plymouth, while Earle recorded nine points.
The Spartans improve to 15-9 and host Eastern Connecticut Saturday at 1 p.m. in their final game of the regular season.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Moïse earns NEHC honor
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton University men’s hockey’s freshman center Calvin Moïse was named the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Rookie of the Week for the week.
Moïse had two goals and two assists in a pair of games for the Spartans to close the regular season. He had a goal and an assist in Friday’s playoff-clinching 5-3 win over Suffolk, before repeating the stat line on Saturday in a 4-4 tie with Johnson & Wales.
The Saint-Eustache, Québec native and former Vermont Academy standout leads all rookies in the conference in points with 20 (8g, 12a). With back-to-back multi-point performances, Moïse now has five in his debut season with Castleton.
Castleton will travel to nationally top-ranked Norwich on Saturday for the NEHC Quarterfinals at Kreitzberg Arena. The Spartans upset the Cadets in Northfield back on Dec. 6, 2-1.
LACROSSE
Twin State game announced
HANOVER, N.H. — The 2020 Hanover Lions’ “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games will be held on Saturday, June 20, at Hanover (NH) High School.
This will be the 28th consecutive game for the boys and the 25th for the girls.
The boys’ game will be at 12:30 p.m., while the girls’ game will be at 3 p.m.
All participants are graduating seniors chosen by their respective coaches’ associations as outstanding players from Vermont and New Hampshire.
The 2019 games resulted in N.H. girls’ and VT boys’ victories, with scores of 23-8 and 21-5, respectively.
The team rosters, as they develop, will be posted on the event website www.twinstateallstars.com.
