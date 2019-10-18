FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven coach Jim Hill figures it’s never too late to change up things.
The Slaters have struggled this year with their trademark vertical passing game so after getting whipped by undefeated Brattleboro last week, Hill decided to make over his offense. Hill and his coaches worked all week to fashion a power running game and it worked to perfection as the Slaters rolled to a 56-7 victory over Mount Abraham in Division II football action Friday at Thomas E. LaPlaca Field.
“How do you like our new running game,” Hill quizzed during the first half. “It suits the personnel we have more. We’ve developed a new offensive line and there is not one senior on it.”
With the Slaters looking to run first, it has freed up the passing game as first-year starting QB Evan Reed is not under the constant pressure of a fierce pass rush. Defenders must take into account the run and not cheat.
So Friday night’s senior game turned into a coming out party for the new-look Slaters.
Fair Haven rolled up 422 yards of offense from scrimmage with a split of 218 rushing and 204 passing.
Senior running back Dylan Lee scored four touchdowns. Lee was an equal opportunity back, scoring two overland on runs of 14 and 10 yards and two through the air on a 14-yard scoring strike from QB Reed and a 29-yard hookup on the halfback option from Kohlby Murray.
It was a big night for fellow senior Andrew Lanthier, who has made the transition from wide receiver to running back with 73 yards on six carries, including a 40-yard touchdown scamper.
Murray chipped in a 7-yard touchdown run and 27 yards on four carries.
The Slaters soared to a 42-0 lead at the half, scoring on six of eight possessions, including two one-play scoring drives.
The first came at 3:03 of the first quarter in the form of Murray’s 7-yard dance to paydirt. The Slater defense pinned the Eagles deep and Lee’s 42-yard punt return set the offense up deep in Eagle territory and Murray finished it off.
The second was Lanthier’s 40-yard ramble at 9:50 of the second quarter and bumped the lead to 28-0.
Meanwhile, the Slater defense was brilliant in the first half, holding the Eagles to just two first downs and 49 yards of offense.
Mount Abe QB Caleb Russell had an evening he’d like to forget, completing 12-of-39 passes for 124 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The first interception set up the final score of the first half where Murray found Lee in the end zone to close out the half with a 42-0 lead.
The second came at 3:25 of the third period and was a pick six. Fair Haven sophomore Wyatt Cusanelli intercepted a tipped ball, tucked the pigskin and raced 90 yards down the sideline to the end zone for Fair Haven’s final score.
While the Fair Haven reserves took center stage in the second half on both sides of the ball, one of the most impressive of those players was sophomore running back Ryan Flanders, who racked up a team-high 75 yards on only four carries, including a head-turning 20-yard TD run and a 40-yard blast on his first tote from scrimmage.
Reed ended up with a very good evening’s work, completing 7-of-8 passes for 135 yards with the 14-yard TD pass to Lee as its centerpiece.
Mount Abraham finally got on the board against the Slater reserves when Russell connected on a 40-yard bomb to Carmelo Miceli with 2:11 to go in the third quarter.
The win apparently earned the 4-4 Slaters the No. 4 seed in the Division II post-season tournament and a home game probably against Mount Anthony next Friday.
