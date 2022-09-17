FAIR HAVEN — It was the Cam Berry Show and then it became the Fair Haven Slaters Show in Saturday night's Division II football showdown at LaPlaca Field, a 49-28 victory for the Slaters over Lyndon.
Berry had a 27-yard touchdown reception and a 30-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter to give the Vikings a 14-6 lead over the Slaters.
But most of the night was wrapped in Slate Blue as the big, athletic quarterback Joe Buxton threw four touchdown passes and also ran around and over defenders.
The dual-threat quarterback was a handful for the Lyndon defense all night. Then, you factor in all the other weapons at coach Jim Hill's disposal and you get the feeling that 48 points will not remain their season high.
"It's so fun," Buxton said, noting the skill people who he can incorporate into the attack like Carson Babbie, Kahnai Gill, Tim Kendall, Phil Bean and Bill Lussier. They made plays all night to keep drives going and to finish them off.
But Buxton was not about to forget those unheralded guys in the trenches.
"My best guys are my line. They gave me all the time I needed," Buxton said, ticking off the names of Dave Doran, Ty Mackie, Cooper Spaulding, Gabe Bache and Frank Hoover.
"You are getting better and better every week," Hill told his players after the game.
Berry's first touchdown gave the Vikes a 7-0 lead after Ethan Lussier tacked on the point.
That stunned the large home crowd because the Slaters elected to receive the opening kickoff but the Vikings recovered it.
The Slaters answered with a 13-yard scoring strike from Buxton to Gill. Colby Simpson blocked the PAT.
Berry's rushing TD and Lussier's PAT extended the Vikings' lead to 14-6 with 3:12 still to play in the first quarter.
Max Kyhill scooped up a fumble and dashed to the end zone for Fair Haven. Buxton ran for the two points with 27 seconds to go in the opening quarter to make it 14-14.
Then, the game disintegrated for the Vikings.
Lyndon coach Dan Nolan lamented his team's turnovers and the Slaters capitalized on them.
Kendall broke loose for a 55-yard run and then Phil Bean recovered a fumble.
Buxton seized the opportunity presented by a short field, tossing a 6-yard scoring pass to Gill. Matta knocked the point through and suddenly the Slaters were in control with a 28-14 lead.
Buxton's 13-yard touch pass to Babbie in the end zone and Matta's point made the halftime score 35-14.
The Vikings knew the urgency of doing something with the first possession of the second half. They did exactly that with. quarterback Ashton Gould scoring on a 19-yard keeper.
But Buxton's 3-yard touchdown strike to Bean put the game out of reach at 42-20.
The Vikings got it back to a two-score game when Simpson scored from four yards out and Gould then threw to him for the two points to pare the margin to 42-28.
Bill Lussier's 7-yard touchdown run accounted for the final score.
"That is a good team," Hill said of Lyndon. "This is our first quality win since 2019."
NOTES: It was a perfect day all-around for Hill. He went to watch a family member Noel Pearsons play for Otter Valley earlier in the day. Pearsons had a big day and Otter Valley won the game. ... Now, the 2-1 Slaters travel to Brattleboro for a Friday night game and 1-1 Lyndon visits Spaulding that night. ... It was part of a memorable week for Matta. He is a standout goalie for the Slaters boys soccer team and had an exceptional game in a victory at Green Mountain.
