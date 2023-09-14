FAIR HAVEN — Middlebury's Quinn Doria unleashed a hard shot from point blank range just seconds before the first-half horn sounded. Fair Haven goalie Victoria Kelly made a terrific save on the shot, a play instrumental in the scoreless tie on a day when one of the state's best field hockey rivalries might have been born.
"I spend a lot of time in practice on stopping tips. We have a lot of really good tippers on our team," Kelly said.
That served her well in this moment. She was on the opposite post when the ball was tipped to Doria and she quickly adjusted to the other side for the highlight-reel stop.
"I flung my body over to the other side," Kelly said.
Fair Haven replaced Hartford with Middlebury on the schedule this fall. The new series seems like a natural. The schools are much closer together and, off this picture-perfect afternoon, the matchup looks to be a competitive one.
Middlebury coach MaKayla Broughton and her Fair Haven counterpart Allison Resnick agreed that the rivalry makes a lot of sense.
"I said, ''Why don't we play Middlebury. They are right up the road,'" Resnick said.
The day left the Tigers and Fair Haven with a 1-1-1 record.
Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander was on hand and had to be pleased with the new arrangement as well.
The Tigers and Slaters each had stretches where they dominated play.
The Slaters looked to be superbly conditioned as they carried the play most of the 10-minute overtime which requires a lot of running since players are pulled off the field for one 7-on-7 10-minute stanza.
"I work our girls hard, I won't lie," Resnick said.
Late in the overtime, Fair Haven's Jaylena Haley made a scintillating run down half the field to give the Slaters a great chance for a dramatic win.
Kelly's save was as important as it was outstanding. A score only seconds before the break can send a team into halftime on a high and the other one deflated.
"We could have had our heads down (if they scored)," Kelly said.
The Tigers had a great scoring chance early in the second half but a hustling defensive play by Riley Babbie derailed the effort.
Middlebury had another opportunity later in the third stanza but freshman stanza but this time freshman Orianna Kerr came up with a great stop, won the ball and advanced it up the field.
Kerr ran cross country in middle school and only picked up a stick for this season.
Resnick said cross country served her well.
"She has great endurance," the coach said.
And the skills are quickly catching up to it.
"She sees the field really well," Resnick said.
Like Kelly, Middlebury goalie Jolee Heffernan stood out through the 70 minutes.
Lila Cook Yoder did a terrific job at midfield for the Tigers and Fair Haven senior captain Emilee Higgins was a force all over the field.
During the overtime, Middlebury was a player down as the result of a two-minute penalty.
Resnick, trying to exhort the Slaters, yelled, "They only have five field players. Take advantage."
Shortly after that, Haley nearly did with her electrifying run into the circle.
Depending on how you view it, neither team won or both of them won as the result as the result of a new series being initiated that has the earmarks of a classic.
The Tigers had a great opportunity to score early in the opening quarter on a penalty corner play but Kelly denied it with an outstanding save.
Middlebury's offense was on fire in that quarter and, at one point, Doria took four penalty corners in rapid succession.
"We were close definitely. That was a great sequence there," Broughton said.
The Slaters will look to get over the .500 mark on Saturday morning when the Springfield Cosmos are in town.