SPRINGFIELD — Fair Haven and Springfield seem destined to forever play close basketball games. That’s the way it was last year in two extra-session affairs and the way it was Thursday night in the Slaters’ 34-32 victory in Southern Vermont League play.
After two wins in overtimes over the Cosmos last season, the Slaters built a comfortable lead and then found themselves having to rally at the end of a very strange game.
Defenses ruled. Shooting did not in a game matching Division II’s top-ranked team (Fair Haven) and the No. 2 Cosmos. After the Cosmos hit the game’s first basket, the Slaters seized the lead and held it for the better part of three periods but were unable to pull away.
It was 11-4 for Fair Haven after a period and 15-6 at halftime as both teams struggled mightily. Then Hailey Perham stoked up the dormant Cosmos offense with a series of left-handed bank shots and the game was on.
The Cosmos pulled even in the third period and took a 30-26 lead on one of Perham’s nifty runners. She finished with 11 points.
“That’s her role and she’s been there all year,” said Peter Peck of his point guard.
“We have a lot of heart. We don’t usually shoot that poorly but Fair Haven plays very good defense.”
Julianna Albero followed Perham for the 7-2 Cosmos with 10 points while, for 11-0 Fair Haven, only Ryleigh Coloutti (19 points) and Courtney Brewster (15 scored). Brewster’s layup on an inbound pass with 17 seconds left snapped a 32-all tie and lifted the defending state champions to the win.
Brewster cut to the hoop down the right side of the lane and scored off Theresa Culpo’s lob from beneath the basket.
“The kids executed that play very nicely,” Slaters coach Kyle Wilson said.
While neither team would consider the game a masterpiece both showed poise under late pressure.
Coloutti’s 3-point play off a driving layup cut the Cosmos’ biggest lead to 32-29. But Perham charged right back with one of her runners.
Fair Haven cut it back to 32-31 when Kerigan Disorda led Brewster right to the basket with a looping pass in the lane. Moments later, a Coloutti free throw tied things at 32.
Culpo then forced a turnover but the Slaters couldn’t turn it into points. A Coloutti 3 was off the mark but the ball went out of bounds off a Cosmos player and back to the Slaters, leading to the winning basket.
The Cosmos had one more chance and went to Gabby Wardwell, their big post player. The Slaters collapsed on her every time the 6-foot-2 Wardwell (six points) got the ball in the post and this time was no different. She missed a shot under pressure but got her own rebound, and was fouled before she could try a stickback.
Wardwell could not hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with seconds to play, so Springfield had to settle for knowing it can, once more, stick with the Slaters.
“We had the lead with a minute to go and what more can you ask for,” said Peck.
“I said (to his team) ‘We accomplished our goal,’” said Peck. “To hold a team like that to 34 points speaks volumes.”
The Slaters are back in action on Monday at Granville, N.Y. Springfield visits Mount Anthony on Tuesday looking for a two-game season’s sweep.
