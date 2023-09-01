Picture this: It’s a gorgeous October day in Poultney with brilliant foliage as the backdrop. Suddenly, someone rolls out the Time Machine. We are transported to another era.
Fair Haven graduate Kevin Pereau, architect of the Vermont victory in the 1975 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, pitches the ball to former Fair Haven and Shrine Bowl teammate Mike Poalino out of the Wishbone and Poalino dashes to a touchdown.
Poultney scores on the ensuing possession. Phil Welch, a 1998 PHS graduate, caps the drive by scoring from 10 yards out.
That could be the scene on Oct. 14.
Poultney has an open date that day and Fair Haven is home the night before against U-32.
The alumni flag football game will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Poultney’s Mary Nichols, who works for Rutland County’s Child First Advocacy Center, got the idea for the game as a fund raiser for her organization.
She envisions it as an annual event in Rutland County, maybe one year pitting Otter Valley against Mill River and another season Mount St. Joseph against Rutland High.
The Child First Advocacy Center helps children and families to end the cycle of abuse.
Nichols has already reached out to several Poultney High alumni who said they will play. They include Justin Hier, Welch, Kevin Warren and Eric Hier.
The format will be 7-on-7 flag football.
Everyone involved in the game will be alumni from the two schools — the announcer, officials, chain gang and coaches.
The current Poultney cheerleaders will operate the concession and it is in the works to possibly have the youth league Vipers to play at halftime.
This follows as a very successful golf competition called the Slate Valley Invitational. It involved graduates of Poultney, Fair Haven and some other nearby high schools last month at the Skene Valley County Club in Whitehall, New York.
Fair Haven head coach Jim Hill would like to see the event moved up to August and be played the week after the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and be billed as the kickoff to the high school football season.
Several of Hill’s assistant coaches — Adam Perry, Keith Hier and Hunter Muzzy — are Fair Haven graduates and will be rounding up former players from their school who want to play in the game.
Hier is a cousin of the two Hiers who have already committed to play in the event on Oct. 14 for Poultney. That is the way Fair Haven and Poultney are — connections run through the two communities like crazy.
Nichols, a 1998 Poultney High graduate, knows all about that.
“I grew up in both towns,” she said.
“I hope there is a place for an old Slater even if its is moving the sticks,” said Bruce Coville on his flight back to San Francisco after participating in the Slater Invitational.
The 7-on-7 non-tackle football that was played by high schools during the COVID season was not welcomed by everyone who missed the real game.
This will be different. This will be a reunion wrapped in nostalgia that stirs football memories across the decades.