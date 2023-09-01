Bruce Colville, Steve Houghton, Capt. Jeff Houghton, Aubrey Ramey and Eric Ramey won the Slate Valley Invitational at Skene Valley Country Club in Whitehall, New York, shooting an 8-under 64. The event brought together alumni and athletes from Slate Valley towns of Fair Haven, Poultney and Proctor. At the event, Rutland Herald sportswriter Tom Haley was honored as Sportsman of the Year.