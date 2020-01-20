RANDOLPH — Fair Haven gymnast Julianna Williams competed as an independent Monday and placed first in three events to easily capture first-place honors in the all-around.
Alyza Alger was another standout for the Slaters, who didn’t have enough athletes to record a team score. Alger placed second on bars and beam in addition to finishing third on vault.
Leading the way on vault were Williams (7.7), Middlebury’s Carly Burger (7.5) and Alger (7.3). Williams recorded a 6.9 on bars to hold off Alger (6.1) and Middlebury’s Mary Johnson (5.4).
Randolph’s Beatrice Lake stuck a no-fall balance beam routine, losing less than a point in execution to earn a winning score of 8.4. It was a career-high mark for the Galloping Ghosts’ freshman.
Teammate Makayla Clement tied with Alger for second place with an 8.0. Phoebe Hickin was close behind with a 7.8. The top finishers on floor were Williams (7.6), Burger (7.35), Lake (7.2) and Alyza Alger (7.2). Williams boasted an all-around score of 29.8. She was trailed by Alger (28.6) and Burger (27.55).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saratoga Springs 76,
Rutland 37
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Rutland boys basketball team had its four-game win streak halted Monday night, falling to Saratoga Springs (N.Y.) 76-37 Monday night.
The Blue Streaks had a 10-point lead after one, but dominated the second quarter to open up a 27-point lead at the half.
Saratoga outscored the Raiders throughout the second half for a comfortable win.
Eli and Evan Pockette both had seven points for Rutland.
Aidan Holmes led the Blue Streaks with 14 points, while Michael Rogan added 13.
The Raiders drop to 5-4 and play Mill River Tuesday night at College of Saint Joseph.
Mount Anthony 52,
Springfield 43
BENNINGTON — The Springfield boys basketball team dropped its fourth game in five tries, falling to Mount Anthony 52-43 at Kates Gym Monday night.
MAU jumped out to an eight-point lead after one, but the Cosmos battled back to cut the lead to three by the half.
Springfield tied the game early in the third, but the Patriots went on an 8-0 run to regain momentum as they held off the Cosmos the rest of the way.
Noah Zierfus had 19 points for Springfield, while Gavin Johnson had 21 for MAU.
The Cosmos dropped to 4-6 and play Otter Valley on the road Wednesday night.
Middlebury 55, Otter Valley 40
MIDDLEBURY — A rough third-quarter stretch was the difference in the Otter Valley boys basketball team’s 55-40 loss to Middlebury Monday night.
The Tigers outscored the Otters 15-3 in the third, as Otter Valley shot just 1-for-15 from the field.
Dylan Gaboriault led the Otters with 13 points, while Ben Adams had eight points.
Tyler Buxton had a game-high 14 points for Middlebury.
Otter Valley drops to 3-7 and plays at MAU Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 68 Mill River 22
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rutland girls basketball team picked up its fourth straight win, topping Mill River 68-22 Monday night.
Holding a seven-point lead after one, the Raiders dominated play in the second, outscoring the Minutemen 18-3.
With a 22-point lead at the half, Rutland continued to pile on from there, getting all but two players into the scorebook.
“We were able to do some things that we haven’t had a chance to do like play man-to-man for all of the second half,” said Raiders coach Nate Bellomo.
Olivia Shipley scored 13 points to lead Rutland. Rylee Burgess scored 12 points, while Karsyn Bellomo and Kendra Sabotka both had 10.
Molly Bruso led Mill River with nine points.
The Raiders improve to 7-3 and travel to Mount Mansfield on Friday night for a 6:30 tip.
The Minutemen drop to 1-9 and travel to Woodstock Thursday night.
Bellows Falls 52, MSJ 27
WESTMINSTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team dropped a 52-27 game to Bellows Falls Monday night.
The Terriers led by 12 after one and opened the lead to 19 by the half.
Tiana Gallipo had 15 points for the Mounties, while Kate Goodell paced Bellows Falls with 17.
MSJ drops to 6-4 and hosts Proctor on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
White River Valley 45,
Poultney 24
POULTNEY — Turnover issues continue to hurt the Poultney girls basketball team as the Blue Devils fell 45-24 Monday night against White River Valley.
Poultney had 35 turnovers on the night.
“We’re playing great on defense, but we need to figure out it on offense,” said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Emily Handley led Poultney with 15 points, while Toni Turner paced WRV with 10.
The Blue Devils drop to 2-6 and host Leland and Gray Thursday night.
Arlington 56, Black River 18
ARLINGTON — The Black River girls basketball team is still searching for its first win, falling to Arlington 56-18 Monday night.
The Presidents were playing with only eight players because a handful of players are dealing with the flu.
Schuylar Nolan led the Eagles with 24 points. Arlington exchange student Lilith Fuchs scored her first varsity points.
Riley Paul and Hailey Pierce both had six points to pace Black River.
The Presidents fell to 0-7 and travel to Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
