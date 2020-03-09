BARRE — Not far from the hoopla where the Fair Haven boys basketball team was winning a state championship on Saturday at Barre Auditorium, the school’s bowling team was capturing its own state crown at Twin City Lanes.
Fair Haven, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 11 Hartford 4-0 in a quarterfinal match.
That put the Slaters against No. 2 Randolph and Fair Haven advanced by beating the Galloping Ghosts 4-2.
That set up the final where the obstacle was No. 4 South Burlington, a team that was hot and coming off a 4-0 victory over No. 1 Windsor in its semifinal match.
The Slaters grabbed a 3-2 lead and were attempting to grab the title in six games.
But state championships seldom come easily and the Wolves forced a Game 7.
Here, the Slaters prevailed, matching the achievement of the basketball team up the road.
“They were clutch. The best we have bowled all year was in the championship,” Fair Haven coach Vern Seaver said.
“They threw 91 strikes in 17 games. That is impressive.”
The Slaters rolled a 181.7 average for the 17 games on Saturday.
What Seaver loved about this team was the togetherness and the spirit.
“They learned the meaning of ‘there is no I in team.’ Everyone was involved. Even those who were not bowling were cheering. Everybody was behind this 100 percent,” Seaver said.
“It was a long, tiring, fun day.”
The bowling team got to town first and waited for the basketball team. Both were honored in the championship parade.
Members of the Fair Haven bowling team are Shawn Mulholland, Andrew McMamus, Josh Kennedy, Keenan Donaldson, Chance Clark, Brendan Tuohy, Conway Clark, Jacob Pickielnok and Coby Wade. The Slaters are coached by Vern Seaver.
Each match winner was decided by the team winning four out of seven games.
In the play-in round, No. 9 White River Valley defeated No. 8 Springfield (4-2), No. 7 Burlington beat No. 10 Enosburg (4-0) and No. 11 Hartford upset No. 6 Brattleboro (4-1).
Outside of the Slaters’ sweep of Hartford, other quarterfinal results included No. 1 Windsor beating White River Valley (4-0), No. 5 South Burlington defeating No. 4 Essex (4-1) and No. 2 Randolph edging Burlington (4-3).
Seaver said Coby Wade and Jacob Pickielnok came up very big Saturday.
Pickielnok rolled 32 strikes and had only four opens all day.
Everyone loves a parade. Saturday, they had a championship parade that was doubly exciting to Slater Nation.
