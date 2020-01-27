The script for the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team has been awfully similar across its last handful of games.
The Mounties’ opponent comes out with high energy, knocks down shots and puts MSJ in a hole it has to dig itself out of the rest of the way.
The Mounties added another act to that script, falling behind early and losing to Mid-Vermont Christian 43-25 Monday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The loss was MSJ’s fourth in a row.
“We came out real slow, which has been our theme over the past few games,” said Mounties coach Bill Bruso. “When we started to get into a flow, our shots weren’t falling.”
The Eagles dominated the opening minutes with defensive intensity. A MVC steal and a block on an ensuing possession led to pair of transition baskets.
The Eagles allowed a single field goal, by Jillian Perry, as they shot out to 14-3 lead after one. When play continued, they continued their dominance, bringing an 18-point lead into the half.
MVC found holes in the MSJ defense and exploited them.
“We handled their 1-3-1 defense,” said Eagles coach Chris Goodwin. “We’ve been practicing playing against that defense over the last week, so we were ready for it. We were confident with the ball against that and made good passes. We did everything right in the first half.”
The Eagles did a great job of moving without the ball and the Mounties struggled to handle it. Their players spotted open cutters and scored a lot of points on the weak side of the defense.
“We talk about movement all the time in practice and it doesn’t always translate into a game, but it did tonight,” Goodwin said. “We cut and made them move.”
“Anyone who wants to make a cut, we’re not re-directing,” Bruso said. “When we get into scramble mode, we’re not rotating on defense. We have a lot of stuff to work on.”
MSJ stepped up its defensive intensity in the second half and forced MVC into five turnovers over a six-possession stretch.
“We tried to go into a press and change things up,” Bruso said. “We tried to bring some energy and did a good job of adjusting. We were just too far behind at that point.”
When the Mounties forced the Eagles into mistakes, they couldn’t take advantage on the other end. A lone 3 by Meghan Cole in the third, along with four free throws by Jillian Perry wouldn’t make a big dent in the lead MVC built up.
MSJ found some offensive flow in the fourth, highlighted by a pair of 3s by Tiana Gallipo, but time wasn’t on the Mounties’ side.
Perry, who sat our part of the first half with an ankle injury, led MSJ with nine points and was one of only three MSJ players to have a field goal.
Gallipo had eight points, all in the fourth quarter, while Cole had six points on a pair of 3s.
Three MVC players were in double figures led by junior Sydney Goodwin, who had 11 points. She had seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks as well.
Hayley Goodwin had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Emma Foster poured in 10 of her own.
MSJ drops to 6-6 and hosts Arlington on Wednesday. The Mounties were 44-27 winners in the teams’ previous matchup.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
