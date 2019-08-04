Whoaaaaaa.
Logan Markie popped in a 60-footer for birdie and then Matt Gammons had a splendid 8-foot par-saver and voila! Two holes into their finals match, they were 2 up on the powerhouse team of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson.
L.D. Pierce upset in the making?
Nah. Nelson and Hull were their steady if not spectacular selves the rest of the way and won their second straight Pierce on the 16th hole at Rutland Country Club on Sunday.
Winning the Pierce is about making birdies and not making bogeys. And when Hull and Nelson bogeyed No. 2, it was only their third of the tournament.
And their last.
Eighty-one holes in five rounds over four days. Twenty-eight birdies and three bogeys. That's championship material.
"That's a lot under par," said Hull.
They finished their final round at 4-under par. Gammons and Markie finished the day at even.
Hull's birdies on 10 and 11 gave his team a 2-up cushion in a match where there were decisions on 10 holes. Nelson made birdie on 15 for a 3-up lead and Hull's birdie putt on 16 was conceded.
There was no drama at the end but it was a very entertaining match for the three Rutland members and Markie, a former member, and attracted nearly 50 followers riding a caravan of carts.
"It was really fun," said Gammons after his first foray to the finals of this celebrated four-ball event. "Any time you get to play on Sunday afternoon at the Pierce it's special."
Gammons and Markie went 18 holes to defeat Matt Albertazzi and Will Banfield in Sunday morning's semis, when Hull and Nelson dusted off Matt Canavan and Carter Flanigan, 5 & 3.
None of the veteran players were influenced by the 2-up/2-down start in the finals.
"Those guys are so good," said Gammons. "We just kept trying to hit good shots."
"I didn't even think about it. It didn't bother me at all out there," said Nelson, who made one of the day's most spectacular shots.
He was over the back bank on the par-3 12th, where the green slopes away and down, down, down, and the pin was about as close to Nelson as it could possibly be.
His ball was sitting on hardpan.
"Drake was putting (for birdie) and I had nothing to lose. I just opened up the club and swung as hard as I could and it was perfect," Nelson said.
The ball went high and landed a few feet from the pin and stuck there.
"It landed like a beanbag," said Hull.
Then Nelson made the putt to eventually halve the hole and preserve a 2-up lead, giving Hull a free roll for birdie in the process.
Hull and Nelson had just won No. 11 to go 2-up and it was almost unjust when Hull made a winning birdie there.
It bettered a Marco Polo-type par for Gammons, who skulled his approach horribly to the bunker right and above the green and far past the pin. His third shot came out weak and rolled onto a shoulder 30 feet from the hole.
It was a very awkward position, but Gammons rammed his putt through the break and it hit the flagstick dead center and dropped in for a Houdini-type par save.
"You have to expect that those are going to go it," said Hull, who then tapped in his 8-footer.
The teams halved the next three holes before Nelson birdied 15 with a delicate 7-footer from above the pin.
All four players left a number of birdie chances on the table but Gammons made several clutch par savers. His 8-footer won No. 2 and he scored from 6 feet to halve No. 9.
But Gammons and Markie saw their lead evaporate with losses on three of the next four holes.
On the par-3 third, both hit the plateau left and above the green and were unable to save par. With two putts for the win, Nelson cozied his short first effort close for a gimme and the decision.
With Hull out of the hole on No. 5, Nelson made a 12-foot par-saver to square the match and Hull then made a terrific birdie on 6 for the lead. He hit his approach into rough just past the collar, pulled a hybrid and putted through the scruff to score from about 30 feet.
"I was kicking myself," Hull said of his approach. "But that hole gave us momentum."
Markie birdied No. 8 from 16 feet to forge the match's final deadlock, broken when Hull rolled in a birdie from above the pin on 10 from 12 feet.
It marked the fourth Pierce title for Hull, who also won in 2015 and 2016 with Kevin Vandenberg. The tournament record is eight, belonging to Rutland's Jodie Larson (seven with Mike Dukette and one with Reggie Colomb).
It might well have been the final Pierce for Hull, who will graduate from UConn next spring. Then, depending on the quality of his collegiate performance for the Huskies golf team in 2019-2020, he will decide whether to turn professional or join the workforce.
Rutland members and Nelson might be rooting for the latter. With this team around there is always the potential for Pierce Sundays to remain something very special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.