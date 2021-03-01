I would love to have just a quarter for each time my mother said, “Good things come in small packages.”
She grew up hearing the phrase from her mother. That’s because my mother maybe stood 4-foot-8 in her tallest times and was denied enlistment into the service due to her short stature.
The 2020-21 high school year was scaled down for fall and winter sports. Yet there were some very good moments in these small sports seasons in Rutland County.
COVID took away the quantity but could not take away the quality.
Some of the best moments packed into our smaller-than-usual packages:
1. Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti was not turned back by the shortened girls basketball season. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer by passing Kim Sweeney, who held the record with 1,308 points.
It was an impressive accomplishment, erasing a record that had stood for 20 years.
Sweeney went on to have an outstanding career at Norwich University and now Coloutti is poised to do the same at Castleton University.
2. Proctor’s Maggie McKearin made the most of her short soccer season. She helped lead the Phantoms to the state championship by scoring an incredible 35 goals in just 13 games.
3. Maggie’s older brother Conner McKearin reached the cherished 1,000-point plateau in basketball in the season opener for Proctor.
4. The resurgence of the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer program was special. The Mounties won’t look at the 2020 fall campaign as a short season but rather the one in which MSJ soccer returned with a bang.
After several years of being the league’s doormat, the Mounties fashioned a 6-3 record and then won a playoff game over Richford.
They brought excitement back to Abatiell Field.
5. The Jerimiah Green Show was on display at Martin McDonough Gym when Burr and Burton Academy was in town for a boys basketball game a few weeks ago. Green made seven 3-point field goals on the way to 38 points to help lift the Mounties to a 70-68 victory in double overtime. Some of those treys were from 25 feet out and beyond.
6. This new 7-on-7 touch football game we were saddled with this fall still produced some memorable moments including Rutland getting to celebrate the Regional Championship on itsown field on the pinpoint passing of Eli and Evan Pockette.
7. Mount Anthony’s wild 63-62 victory over Fair Haven was the perfect advertisement for the 7-on-7 game.
Fair Haven coach Jim Hill hardly sounded like a coach on the short end of the score when he phoned in the late-October classic.
“I am just so proud of this team. This is what 7-on-7 should be. Congratulations to coach (Chad) Gordon and his team. The sportsmanship was phenomenal. I am so proud to have been a part of it,” Hill said.
After the Patriots took a 63-56 lead, Fair Haven elected to go for the two-point conversion in the third overtime. It was time to win it or lose and the pass for the points fell incomplete.
The Slaters were down 14-0 but Sawyer Ramey threw scoring passes to Evan Reed and Kohlby Murray. The race was on.
8. It was a great October day in cross country for Rutland High School as the teams splashed the Northwood Park red in the Southern Vermont League A Championship Meet.
Brady Geisler and Helen Culpo swept the individual crowns and the Rutland boys won the team competition.
9. Otter Valley’s Parker Todd earned the title of individual Southern Vermont League’s B cross country champion on the tough course at Hartford High School.
10. State championship soccer games were played at Applejack Stadium to rave reviews.
The best natural grass turf in the state and arguably the top small stadium in the Northeast was one of the stars of the day when it hosted high school soccer championships for the first time.
Sure the Proctor girls and Twin Valley boys were the champions but fans talked just as much about the gorgeous facility.
Best of all, the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Bob Johnson was there to take it all in so I have to believe Applejack will become a fixture in the sites for annual title games.
11. Fair Haven tied Otter Valley 2-2 in a field hockey game after losing twice to the Otters by a combined 11-0 score.
It might seem odd that a tie game makes this list but you have to know the struggles of Slater field hockey over the years to appreciate this one against a highly respected OV program.
Slater coach Allison Resnick is trying to build something at Fair Haven and this is one of the signs along the highway to that destination.
12. The Rutland boys basketball team’s climb back into the ranks of the elite has been a surprise to some.
Everyone knew the Ravens would be very good but not everybody saw a leap from last year that would have them ranked No. 2 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings, a distinction they have proven through the early games that is richly deserved.
Tuesday night figures to be a fun one at Keefe Gym with Hartford in town for a battle of unbeaten teams.
No sugar coating it
There’s no way to put this abbreviated campaign on a list of the greatest seasons ever.
Kids would love more games. Fans would just love the chance to experience any games live. Some players have been deprived milestones and accomplishments by the shortened campaign.
Yet, there is no denying that we have packed some great moments into this little season and with the stretch run and postseason still ahead of us, there are many more to come.
There is even talk of an almost normal spring sports season.
Wouldn’t that be the perfect cap to the 2020-21 school year?
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.