The glory days of St. Michael’s College men’s basketball heated up the cold winters like few other things could.
The stories about the Iron Knights — a moniker hung on them by the national media for playing so few players at the Small College Final Four — is one of the most exciting chapters in Vermont’s college basketball history.
The team returned to the airport after losing in the finals in Evansville, Indiana, to a cheering throng.
The names that are sprinkled through the Purple Knights’ history book are magical — Fran Laffin, Todd Roberts, George Daway and Rich Tarrant. And on and on.
But that is all ancient history. SMC basketball has not only not been magical for a long time, it has not even been relevant.
It has been painful to watch the late-night news and see empty bleachers for the home game.
We look for signs of hope.
Then, the other night, there was one. The Purple Knights got an 87-82 road win over regionally-ranked Pace University. Maybe the beginning? Maybe something to build off?
St. Michael’s coach Eric Eaton saw it a little differently.
“I don’t think any win is bigger than any other win,” Eaton said. “This was a product of what our players have been doing for months. They have been busting their butts every day.”
Fair enough. One win is one win.
Now, though, with a stretch of four games in eight days, we might get an indicator of just what that victory at Pace did mean.
“What we are really trying to get is consistency,” Eaton said. “You can’t just show up in the Northeast-10. It is too good of a league.”
He and his coaches have a plan. They will roll up their sleeves and go to work to get the best players.
“Recruiting is a daily process. You have got to be reaching out to people every day,” Eaton said.
“Our coaches are focused on the type of player we are trying to bring in for each position.”
Players like Patrick Gardner who led the Purple Knights with 25 points in the win over Pace.
It is not the 25 points that catches your eye when you peruse the box score. It is Gardner’s seven blocked shots. That can change the other team’s offensive approach in a hurry.
Gardner played his high school basketball at Calhoun in Merrick, New York.
If the place sounds familiar it is because the late Glen Thurber, who built Black River into a dynasty during his time in Ludlow, coached there. It was also the high school of Castleton University Hall of Fame athlete Dan Stebbins.
Adelphi, another regionally ranked opponent, brings a 12-6 record to SMC’s Ross Sports Center on Tuesday night.
If the Knights knock off a quality NE-10 opponent a second time in a row, it might be more significant than your garden variety two-game winning streak.
HOW CHAMPIONS THINKYou can be sure that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not thinking about the unfairness of never getting his hands on the ball in overtime because of a rule that needs to be changed.
No, Allen was thinking about what he could have done differently to ever keep the game from getting to overtime.
That is the way champions think.
How Champions Think is also the title of a book by Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Dr. Bob Rotella, one of the world’s foremost sports psychologists.
It is a great read but adding a little extra enjoyment for Rutland denizens are the anecdotes and descriptions about this area.
One example is that Rotella lauds family members owning Rotella Building materials on West Street for changing their business plan to compete with the big box stores.
40-POINT MEMORIES
One night in 1968, the ball was going in the basket for two high school basketball players int he Connecticut River Valley.
Our recent fodder about 40-point games brought back the memory for Windsor High’s Steve Allen.
That was long before the 3-point line was part of the game, of course.
Allen poured in 43 points against Brattleboro that night and while that was going on, Perry Williams lit up Hartford for 43.
“We both sort of laughed about it later when we met. How cool that was. Perry was a great shooter and a real nice guy,” Allen said.
Another two guys sharing a great night in 1986 were Otter Valley’s Erik Perry and Green Mountain’s Larry Kelley. Only they shared it on the same floor.
Perry reached the 1,000-point milestone in GM’s Nason Gym but Kelley scored a school-record 44-points. This was just before the 3-point line was painted. Kelley went 12-of-12 from the foul line.
Kelley was impressed by Perry’s sportsmanship when he came into the Green Mountain locker room to congratulate him.
“Nobody did that back then,” Kelley said.
Kelley was motivated by Perry’s presence that night.
“Something got into me that night. We were playing a larger school and I wanted to make sure that Perry didn’t outshine me on my home court.
