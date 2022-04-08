The recent history of St. Michael’s College baseball has been ugly.
The Purple Knights went 9-12 in 2006 and haven’t done even that well since. Last season, the Purple Knights endured a 1-23 campaign and in the COVID season of 2020 were 0-2. They have been 9-32, 4-25 and 6-27-1, records fairly typical of their recent history.
That’s why the Knights’ recent Northeast-10 doubleheader sweep of Stonehill on the Skyhawks’ own Lou Gorman Field was so eye-catching.
Fair Haven Union High School graduate Andrew Lanthier was at the forefront of the doubleheader sweep. He pounded out five hits over the two games.
Two other Vermonters also had memorable days in the sweep. Colchester’s Colby Fane-Cushing and Vergennes’ Jarret Muzzy each picked up their first collegiate victories in relief appearances.
Two wins in a Northeast 10 Conference — one of the toughest Division II leagues in the country — is not something that has happened often at SMC and it was good for the Purple Knights’ psyche.
“That was the best bus ride in three years,” St. Michael’s coach Jim Neidlinger said.
Neidlinger was happy with that entire weekend because the Knights also competed in the other two games in the four-game series.
“I am so proud of them. We were a play here and there from sweeping the series,” Neidlinger said.
He is seeing a change in the culture and attitude since taking over the program the last three years.
“It has gone to ‘we can’ from here ‘we go again,’” Neidlinger said.
During all the losses prior to the doubleheader sweep, the Purple Knights had not been getting two-strike base hits and the pitching and defense had been surrendering big innings.
The improvement in those areas were a big difference in the sweep of the Skyhawks.
Lanthier has been a big piece of the improvement as the Knights’ leadoff batter.
“If he had played on a better team, he could have been the league’s Rookie of the Year last season,” Neidlinger said. “He got quite a few votes for the All-Rookie Team.”
Neidlinger said Lanthier still can attain a higher confidence level.
“He is just going to get better,” the coach said. “He is a level-headed young man and he is so coachable. He makes it easy.”
Another “local” is headed Neidlinger’s way. CVU’s Ryan Canty is a local in the sense that he has numerous relatives in Rutland. His father Joe Canty was a stellar player for Rutland Post 31.
When Ryan was a 13-year-old trying to make it onto the Bulldogs, a summer travel team, Neidlinger cut him.
“He was a pudgy kid with baby fat and I cut him,” Neidlinger said.
Neidlinger loved the way that Canty responded to the adversity.
“He took it personally. It was like ‘I’ll show him,’” Neidlinger said.
Next season, Canty will be a freshman on the SMC roster.
“It will be interesting to see where Ryan fits in,” Neidlinger said.
“He is different than Andrew. Ryan has more of a linebacker body and Andrew is more the receiver type.”
Right now, Neidlinger views Canty’s role as a middle reliever who could eat up some innings.
“The kid is just a worker,” Neidlinger said.
A corner infielder is another potential role for Canty at the next level.
Now, comes the weekend, a home NE-10 series against Bentley, one that Neidlinger is anxiously awaiting.
Sweeping the twinbill with the Skyhawks was rewarding, but Neidlinger wants to see if the Purple Knights can build on that against Bentley.
“That is what this weekend is all about,” Neidlinger said.
Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese is not surprised at the success that Lanthier has had swinging the bat.
“It was just a matter of getting the reps. He learns really quickly and he is motivated,” Greenlese said.
“He has been getting a lot of reps since he was a freshman and and he was going to figure it out.
“He is fast and is the perfect leadoff hitter.”
Neidlinger said the weakest part of Lantheir’s game is his throwing arm, but added that is also a lot better than it looks.
Greenlese said he did talk with Lanthier when he was making his decision concerning college.
“I encouraged him to play and I thought St. Mike’s was a really good fit for him, someplace that he could play right away,” Greenlese said. “He is definitely self-motivated.”
This weekend is a big one for Lanthier and his SMC teammates. It might answer the question as to whether the success at Stonehill was an anomaly or a breakthrough to a much brighter future.
BBA PROMISINGGreenlese’s Slaters had a scrimmage with Burr and Burton Academy and the Fair Haven coach came away impressed by the Division I Bulldogs.
“They have pretty deep pitching,” he said.
