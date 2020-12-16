The shutdown of the Northeast 10, a proud NCAA Division II Conference which includes St. Michael’s College, was not unexpected.
Yet, the finality of it still hurts.
The league announced the shutdown on Tuesday but it did leave the schools a window to piece something together for the season, giving the institutions autonomy for scheduling if they were able to do so.
Basketball coaches make their living adjusting to an opponent on the fly and SMC men’s basketball coach Eric Eaton knows this latest opponent called COVID requires adjustments by the day.
He said many coaches in the NE-10 have already discussed constructing some type of schedule if the situation allows.
“We all want to do it safely and I believe there is a window where you can do it safely,” Eaton said. “It is being done at the Division I level right now.”
Mark Swasey is back for his second stint as women’s basketball coach at Franklin Pierce University, another member of the Northeast-10, located in Rindge, New Hampshire.
“Our kids have been fantastic through this,” Swasey said.
Like Eaton, he wants to salvage something of the season.
“Even if we can have six to eight games,” Swasey said. “We could play all games against teams in state like Keene State, St. Anselm and Plymouth.
“We would love to have a home-and-home series with St. Mike’s.
“We might end up scheduling eight games and only be able to play two. I’ll take the two.”
Swasey has two Vermont products on his team. Burlington’s Lisa Suljmani and Mount Abraham’s Emma Carter want very much to have some type of season with the Ravens.
“They both started every game last year,” Swasey said.
Swasey, who also had an extremely successful tenure at Norwich University, was in his first season last year of his second stint at FPU.
“We need to get Division I caliber players to be competitive in this league. We need those players to finish in the top half of the league,” Swasey said.
COVID makes for a different world. Due to travel restrictions, Eaton said only three of his seven new freshmen had been able to see the campus before arriving for classes.
“Recruiting is unique now,” Eaton said.
It will be a different year in the NE-10. Eaton, Swasey and other coaches are hoping there simply is some type of year at all on the basketball court.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
