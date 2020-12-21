The St. Michael’s College athletic landscape of long ago was a very different place from what we know today.
There were only male students, the NFL’s New York Giants held their training camp on campus for four years and the men’s basketball team caused one of the biggest stirs that any Vermont team has when the Purple Knights went all the way to the national championship game in Evansville, Indiana in what was then called the College Division in 1958.
Rutland’s Greg McClallen was a student on the St. Michael’s campus when the Giants trained there. He would tell stories of hitchhiking up to campus in the summer to watch the Giants’ practices.
The Giants were big stuff then with Jim Lee Howell as the head coach, Vince Lombardi the offensive coordinator and Tom Landry the defensive coordinator.
McClallen would describe the thrill of St. Michael’s students finding a famous name on their locker when they returned to campus in the fall. The names then were big ones, all-time greats and future hall of famers, players like Sam Huff. Charley Conerly, Roosevelt Grier, Frank Gifford, Andy Robustelli and Emlen Tunnell.
The basketball team that made that storied run has its own local connection. North Clarendon’s Jim Browne was a member of the team dubbed the “Iron Knights” by the national press when they made that Cinderella run to the championship game.
Brown scored 22 points in the semifinal victory against Evansville.
They were called the Iron Knights because injuries forced coach Doc Jacobs to pretty much use five players.
They faced University of South Dakota team in the championship game, a powerful team that brought a 19-game winning streak into the game.
But South Dakota was not SMC’s biggest foe. That was fatigue. The five starters had played all 80 minutes of the previous two games.
There was nothing left in the tank and South Dakota rolled to a 75-53 victory.
Still, the Purple Knights had captured the hearts of basketball fans on and off campus. When the team landed at the airport in Burlington, there were 2,000 adoring fans there to greet them.
Then, in 1970, everything changed. The first female students were admitted to St. Michael’s College. Twenty-three of them were admitted that year. Three years later, women’s intercollegiate athletics became a part of the fabric of campus life.
Rutland sisters April and Karin Ciofffi are glad that it did. They wore the purple in the first decade of the 2000s.
April went on to a stint as the Rutland High School varsity field hockey coach and she considers her experience with the SMC field hockey program to be a solid foundation for her high school coaching.
When Cioffi was still a student at Rutland, she participated in the Futures Program. That was her first exposure to St. Michael’s coach Carla Hesler.
“I got a preview of her coaching style. I adored her. I loved the way she coached,” Cioffi said.
But someone else was trying to woo Cioffi to her campus. University of Vermont field hockey coach Nicki Houghton was recruiting April.
“I had to be honest with her. I was not excited about going Division I. I thought that was too much,” Cioffi said. “And UVM was a big school. I wanted a smaller school.
“When I saw the (St. Michael’s) campus on a recruiting visit, it felt like family.”
April said all four years were wonderful including two when she and Karin were teammates.
Karin was a forward and April played on the left side of the defense.
But it is the freshman season that stands out to April.
“I made the travel team that year and not many freshmen did,” she said. “It was a unique experience and we did really well that year.”
Cioffi appreciated the way Hesler interacted with her.
“I was one who who wanted feedback including the negative,” Cioffi said. “She gave me that, I think, because she knew I could handle it.”
Another Rutland area teammate at St. Michael’s College was Otter Valley’s Lyndsey Harrison, who also played four years with the Purple Knights.
Cioffi took her lessons from Hesler and applied them to her own coaching with Rutland High, both in terms of on-field strategy and the way in which she dealt with players.
“I was lucky. I had good coaches. Lynne Sanders at Rutland was also a great coach and very different from Carla. It was good to see both styles,” Cioffi said.
Since this marks 50 years since that first group of 23 women was admitted to St. Michael’s, the school is celebrating athletics on the women’s side.
Southern Vermont has given its own flavor to the history and certainly Bellows Falls Union graduates Dani and Jevy Rayner provided a big slice of it.
The twins led Bellows Falls to a Division I state basketball crown before going on to becoming a key ingredient in the Purple Knights program from 2003 to 2007.
Rupert’s Tina Nardi, who played her high school field hockey across the New York State line at Salem, was a field hockey goalie at the same time the Cioffi sisters played.
Springfield’s Patty Porter Deschaine was arguably as good as anyone to put on the Purple Knights field hockey uniform. She is in SMC’s Hall of Fame for both her success on the field hockey field as well as the swim team.
Deschaine is the Stevens High School field hockey coach and matched wits with Cioffi one day when Stevens and Rutland clashed in Rutland.
Deschaine was voted the New Hampshire High School Division III field hockey of the year for 2020.
Carolyn Heald Babbitt is as familiar of a face around Rutland as Cioffi and, like Deschaine, is in the SMC Hall of Fame.
Babbitt is one of the greatest skiers to wear the purple. She was a standout in both the slalom and giant slalom competition.
Babbitt was All-East her entire career and won the NCAA Division II slalom championships in 1985 and 1987.
Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Kait McCathy earned a spot on the SMC softball roster.
Rutland’s Lori McClallen is another SMC skier still making her mark in the sport today. Greg McClallen’s daughter, she is the director of skiing for the Pico Ski Club as well as Rutland High School’s varsity girls soccer coach.
Amy Molina is familiar to everyone in tune with Vermont interscholastic athletics for her lengthy tenure in athletic administration at U-32 High School in East Montpelier.
Molina is St. Michael’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball with 1,993 points and fifth all-time on the Knights’ rebounding list with 850.
After graduating from Londonderry High School in New Hampshire, Molina visited a number of schools including the University of Vermont.
She loved Burlington but UVM did not feel right for her. She was not even aware of St. Michael’s.
“About two weeks after visiting UVM, I got a call from the coaches at St. Michael’s. They said they knew I was looking at some Division I schools but asked me if I’d like to look at St. Michael’s,” Molina said.
She visited SMC and said it took but 20 minutes of being on the campus to know that was where she wanted to be.
Molina said that scoring her 1,000th point at St. Anselm was bittersweet because it was a loss and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer was memorable, but it was the off-court experiences that she cherishes most.
“The sledding in the winter, the bus rides, the times on the hotels, those are the things we remember,” Molina said.
Former Harwood Union High athletic director Sue Duprat was the Purple Knights head women’s basketball coach for close to three decades.
There have been so many from southern Vermont as well as far beyond the state’s borders who have contributed immensely to the nearly half-century tapestry of Purple Knights athletics on the women’s side.
SMC has also contributed to the athletes April Cioffi pointed out.
“I have been able to transfer what I learned to my work, my family and my role as a parent. I definitely picked the right place,” Cioffi said.
Molina said she also is able to transfer her St. Michael’s experience to her job in administration at U-32 where she works with the 750-student population.
“The work ethic and the mindset are things I got from playing at St. Michael’s,” she said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
