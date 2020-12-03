Newly-hired Mill River boys basketball coach Ben Smith has great mentors.
His father Jason Smith coached at the school for several years and the Minutemen’s most recent coach, Jack Rogers, had a major impact on him as well.
Both of those mentors are unfortunately not with us anymore. His father, a 1987 Mill River graduate, passed in January 2019 and Rogers died of a heart attack earlier this year.
With the lessons those men taught him, Ben Smith is ready to carve his own legacy on the sidelines of Mill River’s Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Smith was officially named as the next MRU varsity boys basketball coach Wednesday night.
“It’s a huge honor. I’m very excited to get started,” said Smith, a 2015 Mill River graduate. “My dad was my coach growing up and there’s so much family history (at Mill River). To be able continue that legacy will be amazing.”
The younger Smith was quite the athlete while attending Mill River. He played four years on the boys basketball team and was also a standout in cross country and golf.
He began his Minutemen coaching career with the 7th graders a few years back and has been the junior varsity coach for the past three seasons.
Now, the big seat is his. He’s determined to build on the culture that the man he’s succeeding already established.
“I learned so much in coaching from (Jack). He always had consistency and good energy coming into the gym every day,” Smith said.
“It’s a crazy time. I definitely have big shoes to fill taking over for (Jack).”
The Minutemen were among the elite in Division II last winter, going 16-6, but they fell in the state quarterfinals to North Country.
The biggest difference-makers from that squad are all gone. Tyler Shelvey, Cole Aines, Will Farwell and Colby Fox all graduated. Leading scorer Aidan Botti decided to take his talents to Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire, where he’ll suit up for the Hornets.
That leaves a much different looking Mill River team for the 2021 season, but Smith is still confident based on the familiarity his guys have.
“I coached this junior class since they were in 7th grade,” Smith said. “They know how I coach and I know their strengths. They come with a lot of talent, so I’m excited.”
The top of D-II was a gauntlet last winter and that figures to remain the case this year. Defending-champion Fair Haven is still loaded and runner-up Montpelier looks dangerous again. U-32, which fell to rival Montpelier in the semifinals, looms as another contender, among a handful of other teams.
“Division II is supposed to be really good this year,” Smith said.
Smith hopes he gets a chance to begin his varsity coaching career this winter, but at the moment, it’s up in the air.
Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that the start of winter practices, initially scheduled for Nov. 30, was put on pause. Winter athletes and coaches across the state are waiting for the go-ahead, hopefully in time to start the season on Jan. 11.
“I’ll be contact with the guys and we’ll stay in touch,” Smith said. “I have to get them in the mindset for basketball season.”
Whatever decision comes down, Smith is ready for this. He has two mentors looking down on him with a smile on their face.
