BRANDON — Neshobe Golf Club was home to its second Vermont Golf Association championship event of the week, hosting the Senior Four-Ball tournament on Wednesday.
The team of Jay Smith and Wayne Wright edged out a win in the A Division, shooting a 4-under as a team. The duo repeats as Four-Ball champions.
Wright was the catalyst for the pair’s victory, sinking seven birdies on the day. Individually, Wright shot a 69 on the par-72 course.
Jason Balch and Bruce Gwin finished second at 3-under. Balch sunk three birides, while Gwin had a pair.
Hugh Barber and Joe Barlett shot 2-under par. The pair combined for five birdies.
The teams of Curt Hier and Steve Wolf and Joseph Ollo and Jim Goetz rounded out the top five.
Bob Aronson and John Gray won the A Division net championship.
In the B Division, Greg Wells and Eric Bolsterle took home the title, shooting 3-under. Pars were the pairs best friend, but Wells’ three birdies on the back nine were enough to secure the win.
Bryan Laselle and Marvin Gertzberg came in second. Laselle had four birdies to pace his team.
The teams of Herb Noyes and Charlie Brush and Robert Hemley and William Schroeder shot even par.
Chris Chappell and Jay Corbett finished fifth.
Ricky Handy and Markus Sundin won the B Division net title.
Steven Clarke and Jim Pratt led the way in the C Division, at 2-over.
Pratt’s four birdies were the catalyst, as they edged out a pair of teams at 3-over.
Rick Marasa and Rick Doyle were one of those 3-over teams. Marasa had three birdies, while Doyle sunk one.
Chalmers Nunn also had three birdies. He and his partner Daryl Campney finished at 3-over as well.
The teams of Don Goliber and Greg Mitchell and Tom Meaker and Robert Nicolino were fourth and fifth.
Michael Harvey and Russ Pembroke took home the C Division net championship.
Five teams won the net team skins, with an eagle.
FIS announces changes
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced Thursday it will not be the host venue for the HomeLight Killington Cup race this year following a recent decision made jointly by the International Ski Federation, National Ski Associations and local organizing committees in Canada and the U.S.A to restrict the Alpine Skiing World Cup tour to European through early December, 2020.
The FIS venue changes will cancel the women’s races at Killington, on Nov. 28-29, and Lake Louise, Canada, on Dec. 1-6. The men will see cancellations in Lake Louise, Nov. 25-29 and at Beaver Creek, Colo. Dec. 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.