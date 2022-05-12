Mount St. Joseph fell 8-6 to Stratton Mountain School on Thursday at historic St. Peter's Field, but the Mounties have the look of a team that could make some noise in the Division IV baseball playoffs.
SMS will not be making any postseason noise.
"We aren't any division. We aren't going to the playoffs. I wish we were," Bears coach Naga Kusumi said. "We might not even play eight games."
There was not a whole lot separating the Mounties and Bears. The difference was a porous MSJ defense.
The score was deadlocked at 6-6 entering the sixth inning when MSJ coach Mike Callahan brought freshman David Franzoni to the mound in relief of starter T.J. Euber. The first two batters to face Franzoni reached on errors.
The hard-throwing Franzoni did a nice job in minimizing the damage but those two unearned runs spelled victory for the Bears.
"David is impressing us. David Franzoni and Kyle Costales are two freshmen who have really impressed us," Callahan said.
Both SMS pitchers threw well. Starter David Shycon pitched a gritty six innings with nine strikeouts. Wyatt Teaford was untouchable in the closer role. He struck out all three batters in the seventh with his eye-popping velocity.
"He used his fastball, a couple of change-ups and a two-seamer. He had a couple of curve balls that broke really nice," catcher Tim Bailey said of Shycon.
Then, Teaford entered and simply blew the Mounties away with pitches that looked like aspirin tablets.
"He is normally a starter but he had just pitched the last game," Bailey said. "He's got a nice change-up and curve but we didn't use them today."
Teaford is a Nordic athlete at the ski school but Kusumi believes his junior could pitch at the next level if he was so inclined.
"He is an outstanding pitcher," the coach said.
"We didn't make the plays. We did not execute the plays," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
"We had some timely hits but it just was not enough."
The Bears scored in the top of the first when Bailey reached on an error and raced home on Teaford's double to left.
The Mounties tried to take control with a big second inning that put them up 4-1.
Dom Valente ignited the frame by leading off with a double. The key hit in the inning was a two-run single by Euber. When it was over, Valente, Anthony Cavalieri, Kyle McGinnis and Sam Paquin had all crossed the plate and the Mounties were sitting atop a 4-1 lead.
The Bears, though, scored two in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead.
Teaford was wielding the big bat. He had an RBI single in the third and chased another run home with a double in the fourth.
The Mounties battled back and knotted the score with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Paquin and Kyle Costales lined back-to-back hits in the fourth. Cavalieri and Chase Wiegers had base hits in the fifth.
Then the Mountie defense collapsed, setting the table for the Bears in the sixth. Bailey got one run home with a sacrifice fly to right and Teaford's ground out brought home Shycon to make the score 8-6.
Like Franzoni, Euber deserved a better fate but the defense marred his performance. He had seven strikeouts in his five innings but five errors were committed during his time on the mound.
The Mounties take a 4-4 record to Green Mountain's Paul Adams Field on Saturday morning.
The large sun-splashed partisan crowd on Tuesday did not get to celebrate a victory, but the fans knew they were watching a team that had a right to harbor high hopes when the D-IV playoffs begin on May 31.
