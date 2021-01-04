Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins won Sunday’s 10-kilometer cross-country pursuit event to take over first place in the 15th annual Tour de Ski in Val Müstair, Switzerland.
Diggins and teammate Rosie Brennan claimed the top two spots on the podium and lead the seven-stage event entering Tuesday’s 10k freestyle race in Tolbach, Italy. Diggins and Brennan became the first female U.S. skiers to record a 1-2 finish.
Diggins finished the race in 26:54.1 and Brennan finished in 26:59.7. Sweden’s Frida Karlsson rounded out the podium in third, while Slovenia’s Anamarija Lampic and Russia’s Yulia Stupak were in the top five.
Diggins earned her seventh World Cup victory on Sunday and Brennan had back-to-back World Cup victories a few weeks ago, making them one of the top duos on the World Cup circuit at the moment.
Brennan is five seconds behind Diggins in the Tour de Ski standings, while Karlsson is 10 seconds off the lead pace and Lampic is 58 seconds back.
U.S. teammate Hailey Swirbul is 13th, Landgrove product Katharine Ogden is in 25th. Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Caitlin Patterson holds down the 35th spot.
SMS’s Julie Kern (40th) and Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (48th) will attempt to move into the top-30 during the upcoming week in order to score World Cup points.
In Sunday’s 15k men’s race, Gus Schumacher placed 32nd to lead the North Americans. He is followed by teammates Scott Patterson (38th), Simi Hamilton (47th) and Kevin Bolger (55th).
Diggins won a World Cup freestyle event in Tolbach in 2017. Her former teammate Sadie Bjornsen placed second the same day.
Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov dominated again, winning his third straight race. He prevailed by 53 seconds over fellow Russian Artem Maltsev. France’s Maurice Manificat was third. Bolshunov holds the overall lead through three stages by 53 seconds over Maltsev.
The Toblach portion of the Tour de Ski gets going on Tuesday with the women’s 10k free and men’s 15k free races.
Caitlin Patterson starts the women’s race first, Swirbul starts 42nd, Ogden starts 49th, Brennan starts 50th, Kern starts 51st and Diggins starts 52nd.
Scott Patterson starts the men’s race third, Schumacher starts 17th, Bolger 42nd and Simi Hamilton 52nd.
The second half of the Toblach portion is on Wednesday with the classic pursuit races.
The Tour de Ski wraps up this weekend in Val di Fiemme, Italy with the final three races.
The women’s Alpine skiing Snow Queen Trophy slalom race took place in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday.
Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova defended her crown and picked up the Snow Queen title for the second time in her storied career.
Vlhova finished with a time of 1:59.08 across her two runs. Her 58.27-second run in her first go on the course was the best run posted all day.
The win came five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with U.S.’s Mikaela Shiffrin was snapped.
Austria’s Katharina Liensberger was inches away from her first World Cup win, falling by five-hundredths of a second to Vlhova.
Last week’s slalom winner, Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland, finished third, 0.22 seconds off the winning pace. Shiffrin, a four-time winner of the event, finished in fourth, 0.27 seconds behind Vlhova.
Shiffrin is still looking for her first World Cup slalom win of the 2020-21 season, having been in the top five in all four races. She did win a giant slalom in Courchevel, France on Dec. 14.
University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan finished Sunday’s slalom in 14th with a time of 2:01.82 and American teammate Katie Hensien was 18th. Burke Mountain Academy alumna Nina O’Brien failed to finish her final run.
Vlhova has a healthy lead in the overall World Cup standings with 615 points. Gisin is in second with 487 points and Shiffrin has 385 points in third.
The men’s Snow Queen Trophy is up for grabs on Wednesday in Croatia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.