Bolton Valley —
Wed 7:33 am 8 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 24 base 44 of 71 trails, 61% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain —
Wed 7:06 am 1 — 3 new MG machine groomed 18 — 47 base 28 of 47 trails, 61% open, 117 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain —
Wed 6:40 am 2 new powder machine groomed 12 — 24 base 45 of 50 trails, 83% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak —
Wed 6:05 am 1 — 2 new powder machine groomed 35 — 47 base 78 of 81 trails, 96% open, 9 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington —
Wed 4:31 pm 1 new packed powder machine groomed 20 — 24 base 140 of 155 trails 90% open, 64 miles, 649 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen —
Wed 5:54 am packed powder machine groomed 12 — 25 base 46 of 52 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p
Magic Mountain —
Wed 6:35 am MG machine groomed 6 — 20 base 12 of 50 trails 24% open, 5 miles, 40 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl —
Wed 8:09 am 3 — 4 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 24 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow —
Wed 6:30 am 4 new MG machine groomed 12 — 18 base 53 of 87 trails 61% open, 25 miles, 336 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain —
Wed 6:28 am 2 new MG machine groomed 28 — 30 base 85 of 121 trails, 70% open, 33 miles, 458 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico —
Wed 4:28 pm 1 new packed powder machine groomed 18 — 18 base 56 of 56 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 260 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon
Smugglers Notch —
Wed 4:36 pm 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18 — 50 base 69 of 78 trails, 88% open, 182 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe —
Wed 6:07 am 5 new powder machine groomed 24 — 48 base 98 of 116 trails 84% open, 37 miles, 440 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain —
Wed 6:17 am 2 new MG machine groomed 19 — 19 base 70 of 99 trails, 71% open, 408 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush —
Wed 6:28 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 36 — 42 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six —
Wed 10:43 am 6 new powder machine groomed 18 — 30 base 8 of 24 trails 35% open, 4 miles, 41 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Blueberry Lake XC —
Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 5 — 6 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Grafton Trails XC —
Wed No Recent Information variable 1 — 2 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Okemo Nordic Center —
Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 1 — 2 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Wild Wings XC —
Wed 6:43 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 4 — 6 base 2 of 10 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — Wed 7:25 am 4 new powder machine groomed 4 — 5 base 43 of 43 trails 29 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
