VERMONT SKI REPORT
Bolton Valley —
6:50a loose granular machine groomed 6-12 base 14 of 71 trails 13% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain —
7:29a machine groomed 14-47 base 23 of 47 trails 49% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain —
6:49a machine groomed 10-24 base 15 of 50 trails 27% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak —
6:19a 1-2 new machine groomed 20-30 base 30 of 81 trails 37% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington —
4:10p machine groomed 20-24 base 72 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 381 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen —
Reopen 1/15 12-25 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p
Magic Mountain —
Reopen 1/16 6-20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Middlebury Snow Bowl —
7:04a machine groomed 12-24 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow —
6:10a variable machine groomed 12-18 base 44 of 87 trails 53% open, 25 miles, 355 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain —
6:50a machine groomed 28-30 base 77 of 121 trails 64% open, 29 miles, 435 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Pico — Reopen 1/16 machine groomed 18-18 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon Smugglers Notch — 4:59p machine groomed 12-46 base 25 of 78 trails 32% open, 182 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Stowe — 6:49a 1 new machine groomed 24-48 base 42 of 116 trails 36% open, 15 miles, 252 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain —
6:08a machine groomed 16-16 base 65 of 99 trails 66% open, 396 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Sugarbush — 6:28a 1 new machine groomed 36-42 base 61 of 111 trails 55% open, 27 miles, 302 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six —
