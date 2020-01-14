Vermont Ski Report
Bolton Valley — 7
:49a loose granular machine groomed 6-12 base 10 of 71 trails 14% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain —
7:25a machine groomed 14-47 base 18 of 47 trails 38% open, 87 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain —
6:36a machine groomed 10-24 base 14 of 50 trails 26% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak —
6:25a machine groomed 20-30 base 22 of 81 trails, 27% open 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington —
4:58p machine groomed 20-24 base 71 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 382 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Mad River Glen — Reopen 1/15 12-25 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Magic Mountain — Reopen 1/16 6-20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p Middlebury Snow Bowl — 7:41a machine groomed 12-24 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow —
6:27a variable machine groomed 12-18 base 53 of 87 trails 61% open, 27 miles, 373 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain —
6:53a machine groomed 28-30 base 77 of 121 trails 64% open, 29 miles, 435 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico —
Reopen 1/16 machine groomed 18-18 base 14 of 58 trails 24% open, 6 miles, 113 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Smugglers Notch —
6:09a machine groomed 12-46 base 30 of 78 trails 38% open, 182 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe —
5:54a 1 new machine groomed 24-48 base 42 of 116 trails 36% open, 15 miles, 252 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain —
3:12p machine groomed 16-16 base 51 of 99 trails 52% open, 348 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Sugarbush — 12:07p wet packed snow machine groomed 36-42 base 56 of 111 trails 50% open, 26 miles, 283 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six —
10:32a machine groomed 18-30 base 7 of 24 trails 29% open, 4 miles, 48 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Timber Creek XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Wild Wings XC —
Reopen TBA packed powder machine groomed 4-6 base 2 of 10 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — 11:26a variable machine groomed 1-4 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
