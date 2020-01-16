VERMONT SNOW REPORT
Bolton Valley —
Wed 6:42 am 1 new MG machine groomed 6 — 12 base 14 of 71 trails 19% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain —
Wed 7:12 am MG machine groomed 14 — 47 base 24 of 47 trails 64% open, 115 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain —
Wed 6:57 am 1 new MG machine groomed 10 — 24 base 15 of 50 trails, 27% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak —
Wed 10:37 am 1 — 2 new MG machine groomed 20 — 30 base 63 of 81 trails, 78% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington —
Wed 3:39 pm 1 new MG machine groomed 20 — 24 base 73 of 155 trails 47% open, 48 miles, 389 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen —
Wed 6:00 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 25 base 4 of 52 trails, 8% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p
Magic Mountain —
Reopen 01/16 6 — 20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Jan 20: 9a-4p
Middlebury Snow Bowl —
Wed 6:26 am MG machine groomed 12 — 24 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow —
Wed 6:36 am variable machine groomed 12 — 18 base 44 of 87 trails 53% open, 24 miles, 347 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain —
Wed 6:39 am MG machine groomed 28 — 30 base 80 of 121 trails 66% open, 30 miles, 448 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico —
Wed 3:40 pm 1 new MG machine groomed 18 — 18 base 14 of 58 trails 24% open, 6 miles, 112 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon
Ski Quechee —
Wed Reopen 01/18 packed powder machine groomed 16 — 32 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun
Smugglers Notch —
Wed 8:06 am 2 new MG machine groomed 12 — 46 base 25 of 78 trails, 32% open, 182 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe —
Wed 7:06 am 1 new MG machine groomed 24 — 48 base 44 of 116 trails 38% open, 16 miles, 260 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain —
Wed 9:34 am MG machine groomed 16 — 16 base 68 of 99 trails 69% open, 411 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush —
Wed 6:16 am MG machine groomed 36 — 42 base 63 of 111 trails 57% open, 28 miles, 308 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six —
Wed 8:53 am MG machine groomed 18 — 30 base 6 of 24 trails 25% open, 4 miles, 48 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Timber Creek XC —
Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — Wed 11:26 am variable machine groomed 1 — 4 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
