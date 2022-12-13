The best women alpine skiers in the world made a stop in Killington recently. Aspiring area high school skiers were inspired by them, particularly those skiing under the banner of the United States — athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, Nina O’Brien and Ava Sunshine.
The high school skiers are fans of these elite skiers.
Mother Nature has no fans of among the high school ski performers these days.
“Our home mountain is Pico and they aren’t open right now,” Rutland High coach Lori McClallen said.
The warm weather was keeping the Rutland and Mount St. Joseph ski teams from getting on snow.
“We hope to get on snow after Christmas vacation,” McClallen said.
McClallen and Melissa Patterson are standing in for coach Dawn Adams this year who expects to return for the 2023-24 season.
McClallen and Patterson have been serving as Adams’ assistant coaches for the last few years.
“I know that the team is in very good hands,” Adams said.
Rutland’s first meet is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Bromley, hosted by Burr and Burton Academy.
Ben Cerreta and Sawyer Nelson are back to lead the Rutland boys team. Cerreta won the GS last year at the Southern Districts in a tie of 1:11.26 edging out Nelson with his 1:11.98.
They will be complemented by talented teammates Hudson Branchaud, Owen Frei, Jackson Gilmond, Kyle Harned, Bryce Hebert, Mason Keefe, Aaron LaFrancois, Ivan Makeyev, Sebastian Pell and Eli Rosi.
The RHS girls squad is smaller but also boasts talent and potential. It includes Lauren Solimano, Bridgette Horrocks, Adysen Kinsman, Ally Cerreta and Paige Harned.
Melissa Valgoi takes the reins of the Mount St. Joseph ski team.
The Mounties will feature six skiers on the boys side with seniors Brian Pierce and Aden Polock serving as captains. The other senior is Benjamin Marks.
David Franzoni returns after ringing up several top-10 finishes last year as a freshman.
Myles Donohue is a sophomore and Owen Hackett a freshman.
“David Franzoni is our No. 1 boys with Brian Pierce and Myles Donohue following him,” Valgoi said.
The girls roster only has three skiers including sophomore captain Stella Gross. Rounding out the team are senior Lauren Costales, sophomore Emma Eckler and freshman Abigail Williams.
“All of our ladies are new to racing,” Valgoi said with only Stella Gross returning for her senior year. “The other three ladies have skied before but never ski raced.”
The Southern Districts are scheduled for Feb. 27 at Pico. The State Meet follows on March 6-7 at Burke Mountain and the High School Easterns will be held on March 9 and March 13.
Mill River will not have an alpine team this year but the Minutemen will field a snowboard team that will be coached by Peter Roach.
The rosters consists of seniors Adam Shum, Karina Mozzer, Sierra Bryant and Olivia Williams, junior Gavin Turin, sophomore Toby Pytlik and freshmen Luman Terounzo and Iris Brigham.
Otter Valley boasts a Nordic team that is coached by Bob Clark with Abby Elliott assisting him.
The Otters train at Mountain Top but the lack of snow has had them doing dry land training on and around the Otter Valley Union High School grounds. They will also train occasionally at the Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton.
The team is comprised of Luke Calvin, Baker LaRock, Dillon Ladd and siblings Eli and Ike Bagley.
Clark has seen major improvement from Calvin and LaRock.
The Otters are hoping to race on Dec. 30 at Woodstock and will host a race on what they regard as their home course, Mountain Top in Chittenden, on Jan. 3 to get the season going.
Rutland High’s Nordic team faces the same problem of lack of snow and has already had one race cancelled.
Coach Bill Belmonte is spicing things up for the dry land training — frisbee one day and soccer the next. He even mixed in a hike at Pine Hill on another day.
“The kids have already played a sport this year so they’re fit,” Belmonte said.
But there’s nothing to prepare you for racing like training on snow to get your Nordic legs ready.
“Let’s hope Mother Nature cooperates,” Belmonte said.
When it does, the Rutlanders will be heading to Mountain Top to train.
Rutland’s first scheduled race is now Dec. 22, a Classic event at Wild Wings in Peru.
There are seven skiers on the boys squad led by senior captain Sam Kay who is coming off an outstanding cross-country season in the fall.
The squad is rounded out by juniors Marco Svoren and Karver Butler, sophomores Brycen Gandin, Josh Kay, Will Sabataso and Taylor Ramade.
Senior Annabelle Mahar has been a standout skier all four years.
The other senior is Emilia Sabataso, out for the sport for the first time.
“One thing is that I think she saw how much fun her brother (Will) was having with the sport,” Belmonte said.
Southern Vermont League cross country running champion Erin Geisler is a sophomore joined by classmate Ava Rosi.
Pico has a long and illustrious history dating all the way back to 1937 when Brad and Janet Mead opened up a rope tow.
The area Alpine teams appreciate all of the history but right now they might trade a little bit of it for some good old snow.
Mother Nature complied on Sunday with an appreciable amount of the white stuff and it appears soon that the Alpine teams will be practicing and racing at Pico and the Otter Valley and Rutland Nordic squads will be doing their thing at Mountain Top.
