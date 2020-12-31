There was an old saying by Mark Twain that said ‘if you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes.’
Vermonters know that to be true, and after the heavy dump of snow earlier in the month, the past week or so has seen much of that snow go away.
That can throw a wrench in the winter plans for skiers and riders, hoping to take advantage of Vermont’s many mountains.
Luckily, when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating, snowmaking at Vermont ski areas saves the day and keeps many slopes open.
Ski Vermont looked at the importance of snowmaking during these winter months and how some popular ski areas utilize the technology.
Snowmaking has been especially important this season, allowing ski areas to open more terrain in a time when it’s incredibly necessary, given the need to social distance in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Okemo Mountain Resort has a team of snowmakers recognized as a finalist in the 2020/21 HKD I AM a Snowmaker competition. Okemo covers 98% of its trails with a snowmaking system that includes 1,300 energy-efficient HKD tower guns mountain-wide.
Okemo’s primary snowmaking reservoir holds 155 million gallons of water. Okemo typically converts 350 to 450 million gallons of water into snow each winter season.
At Killington Mountain Resort, the snowmaking system pumps more than 720,000 gallons of water to 240 snow guns, covering 80 acres with 12 inches of fresh snow.
At Smugglers’ Notch Resort, there are 100% high efficiency/low energy snow guns.
On Bromley Mountain, they have replaced 400 feet of snowmaking pipe, a major culvert, and nozzles on 50 snow guns, helping with efficiency.
Sugarbush Resort has snowmaking on 70% of its terrain and reserves the other 30% for natural snow conditions. The resort has seen massive energy savings with improvements in the last decade.
Stratton Mountain Resort has more than 1,200 snowguns and an air and water capacity with 220 million gallons in reserve.
Suicide Six Ski Area’s SoPo Ranch Terrain Park expanded this winter, and with the help of a brand-new Prinoth Bison X park groomer the features are larger with improved takeoffs and landings.
A large capital investment at Pico Mountain figures to improve conditions on the slopes this year and for seasons to come.
Let’s take a look at Ski Vermont’s conditions report at the Alpine and cross country slopes across the state.
Alpine resortsBolton Valley: A base of 16-20 inches of snow with three trails and lifts open.
Bromley: A base of 12-24 inches with 21 trails and six lifts open.
Burke: A base of 10-24 inches with seven trails and all four lifts open.
Jay Peak: A base of 12-36 inches with 13 trails and six lifts open. As of Thursday morning, there had been 4-6 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours.
Killington: A base of 24 inches with 53 trails and 14 lifts open.
Mad River: A base of 4-8 inches with three trails and one lift open.
Magic Mountain: A base of 6-18 inches with six trails and three lifts open.
Middlebury Snow Bowl: A base of 8-26 inches with four trails and two lifts open.
Mount Snow: A base of 18 inches with 40 trails and six lifts open.
Okemo: A base of 24 inches with 58 trails and 19 of 20 lifts open.
Pico: A base of 18 inches with seven trails and three lifts open. There had been one inch of snowfall in the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.
Ski Quechee: A base of 10-30 inches with five trails and all three lifts open.
Smugglers’ Notch: A base of 12-36 inches with 11 trails and four lifts open.
Stowe: A base of 12-36 inches with 36 trails and 11 lifts open.
Stratton Mountain: A base of 15 inches with 44 trails and eight lifts open.
Sugarbush: A base of 24-48 inches with 32 trails and nine lifts open.
Suicide Six: A base of 6-30 inches with three trails and two lifts open.
XC resortsCraftsbury: A base of 0 inches with five trails open and a packed powder surface.
Mountain Top: A base of 4-16 inches with one trail open and a packed powder surface.
Rikert: A base of 0 inches with one trail open and a groomed and track set surface.
Timber Creek: As of Monday morning, a base of eight inches with 10 trails open and a hard pack surface.
Woodstock: A base of two inches with two trails open and a variable conditions surface.
