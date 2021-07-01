MANCHESTER — It was an hour before game time on Wednesday night at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium so the crowd had yet to begin arriving as rain pelted the parking lot.
Most of the cars were from out of state. They belonged to players for the home soccer team, Black Rock FC. The cars with the green plates would arrive later.
The crowd was small on this night owing to a steady rain before the game and the threat of strong storms.
The 100 or so fans who did make it to Applejack Stadium saw an entertaining game with high-level soccer, a 1-1 tie with FC Malaga City.
Former University of Vermont women’s soccer player Brooke Jenkins gets out of a car with Rhode Island plates. She had an outstanding career for UVM, one that included six game-winning goals.
Jenkins is one of five of the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Fusion players who have worn the green and gold of UVM. Like Black Rock FC, the Fusion calls Applejack Stadium home.
Jenkins would like to sign a pro contract, possibly playing abroad.
The Fusion might be a steppingstone toward that. Whether the pro dream materializes or not, Jenkins is enjoying life in Manchester this summer with the Fusion.
The Fusion is coached by Castleton University men’s soccer coach John O’Connor. Jenkins heard about the opportunity directly from O’Connor.
“I happened to be at a coaching course and he mentioned it during the training,” Jenkins said.
“I was super excited. This is playing at the highest level in Vermont ever as far as I know.”
Mallory Lloyd could always fill up a soccer net. She amassed 29 goals in three seasons at Plymouth State.
She has always finished with authority and gives the Fusion punch up front.
The Fusion is a first-year team but word got around quickly about the WPSL’s Vermont entry.
“I heard about it from Chris Chapdelaine (the Castleton women’s soccer coach) who I have known for a long time,” Lloyd said. “I jumped on it.
“I have never played on a team this talented.”
Olivia Rayis’ road to the Fusion is a long, winding one. She is from Chicago. Playing soccer for Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine was her ticket to New England.
“I heard about it from my Bowdoin soccer coach,” Rayis said.
Since Bowdoin’s program was shut down this past fall, Rayis sees playing for the Fusion as a great way to prepare for her first college season.
Rayis is loving her new environs, a dramatic change from Chicago.
“The mountains are great. Everyone is welcoming,” she said. “It is nice to see so many people in Manchester liking women’s soccer.”
Applejack Stadium itself is a star in the league.
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe points out that one of Black Rock FC’s recent road trips took the team to a venue where there was no locker room and fans had only small bleachers just three tiers high.
Applejack is one of the finest facilities, not only in the league, but in the entire Northeast.
Stadium seats have recently been installed and a historic covered grandstand gives fans protection from the elements.
Applejack is not only home to Black Rock and the Fusion, but Manchester’s high school Burr and Burton Academy plays selected games at the facility. This summer, a youth tournament attracted 78 teams to Manchester.
“Every hotel was full. That is not typical for us in early or mid-June,” O’Keefe said of the youth tournament weekend.
Black Rock has seven home games this season, the Fusion four.
The Fusion has clinched first place in its division and there is the possibility of the WPSL championship game being played at Applejack.
“Both teams have been very competitive,” O’Keefe said.
“I love it. It is a gorgeous stadium,” Lloyd said of her new home.
“It is the best real grass I have ever played on,” Jenkins said.
Erin Murphy, one of the Fusion’s three goalkeepers, plays at Division I University of Buffalo
“I had never been to Vermont before. Spending an entire summer in Vermont is exciting,” Murphy said.
Murphy found the that level of soccer in the WPSL compares favorably with NCAA Division I soccer.
“The level is very high and competitive,” Murphy said.
Maddie Kiely stayed home in Connecticut to play for Fairfield University. Her connection to the Fusion was that her coach at Fairfield and O’Connor are good friends.
It is an opportunity to cultivate relationships with new teammates but also to spend more time on the pitch with old ones.
Jenkins, for example, lived with Fusion teammate Ella Bankert her final year as teammates at UVM.
The other UVM/Fusion teammates are Cricket Basa, Natalie Durieux and Katelyn Singer.
Rayis will be playing against Fusion teammate Georgia Lord during the fall season when Bowdoin clashes with Williams.
Black Rock FC and the Vermont Fusion are making a big splash in their first season as Applejack Stadium tenants.
The town famous for its outlet stores and steady stream of traffic during foliage season is now also a red hot soccer destination.
