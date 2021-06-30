The defending Division IV girls soccer state champion Proctor Phantoms will tangle with rival Otter Valley at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 under the lights of Ludlow’s Dorsey Park.
Following that game, Green Mountain battles Leland & Gray. The winners meet for the title of the Black River Invitational the following night.
The boys take center stage at Dorsey, Sept. 17-18, with the Josh Cole Memorial Tournament. Windsor battles Leland & Gray at 6 p.m. and Proctor clashes with Green Mountain at 8 p.m.
This is a great way to add sizzle to the season for fans of L&G, Proctor, Otter Valley, Windsor and Green Mountain.
Yet, for my money, the story here is not about any of those schools as much as it is the town of Ludlow.
When Ludlow’s Black River shut its doors, it closed out one of the best chapters on soccer success and excitement.
The Black River boys soccer program boasts seven state crowns and the Presidents made it to the finals 12 times.
The Presidents collected six state titles on the girls side and made it to the biggest game eight times.
Maybe, Ludlow fans will have their own team to root for again when the Black River Independent School gains enough enrollment. That, though, appears to be years away.
It would have been a shame for Dorsey Park not to come alive with the excitement of high school soccer in the meantime.
The tournament is a bigger deal than ever with tournaments not being allowed in 2020 as part of the COVID protocol.
Dorsey Park has always been a great venue for high school soccer, the atmosphere ratcheted up a few notches under the lights.
Chris Barton, who just resigned his Leland & Gray boys varsity soccer coaching post after 25 years, called playing in the Josh Cole one of the highlights of his quarter century at the helm of the Rebels.
“It was always well run and the Cole family was always there to shake the hands of the winning team,” Barton said. “It was a great atmosphere with students beating on drums. It was great.”
New L&G ADTammy Claussen takes over the athletic director duties at Leland & Gray from Marty Testo. Claussen officially begins on July 1.
Claussen said Testo and L&G officials were under the impression that they were going to be the hosts for the two soccer tournaments in Ludlow.
But then she heard from Green Mountain Athletic Director Todd Parah that the Chester school was acting as the host and that the matchups were already in place.
Green Mountain seems like a logical host with a number of its athletes being former Black River students.
Southern comfortThere was a question posed by the Catamount Sports Forum, a site about Western Carolina University athletics, in 2019: Who are the top 25 players in Western Carolina baseball history?
Two of the names submitted were Vermonters: Rutland’s Kevin Bellomo and Swanton’s Matt Raleigh.
A third on the list might as well have been a Vermonter: The late Keith LeClair who lived in New Hampshire not many miles from Bellows Falls.
A lot of high school players talk of going south to play, particularly for baseball and softball. Part of the allure of the South is being able to play more games.
When it comes down to decision time, many of those players opt to stay closer to home but there are those who do venture southward.
Mill River’s Josh Hennessey pitched for the University of South Carolina-Aiken baseball program from 1996-98. Proctor’s Rob Rider had a solid baseball career at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina.
I recall Rider’s coach saying that he liked to get talented players from the North because they had not played as many games and therefore had a higher ceiling.
More recently, Rutland’s Marina Rotella became one of the most decorated women’s lacrosse players at Division I Stetson University in Deland, Florida.
There have been many others, of course, and now you can add BFA-Fairfax softball pitcher Taylor Mitchell to the list.
Mitchell, who eclipsed the 200-strikout milestone for the season a few weeks ago in the playoffs, will be doing her pitching at NCAA Division III Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mitchell had originally decided to attend Coastal Carolina but playing softball there would have meant hoping for a walk-on tryout.
“She had considered a number of schools, many with softball in the mix (including Castleton) but she’s really drawn to the warm weather of the south and a new life experience,” BFA-Fairfax softball coach/athletic director Geri Witalec-Krupa said.
“As with any athlete moving to the next level, following the program’s fitness and nutrition protocols will help her become the best athlete she can be.
“Although she’s played high level softball in the summer for both the Vermont Rockets and East Coast Impact out of New York, there will certainly be a transitional period of adapting to an even higher competitive level, as well as the intense collegiate travel and game schedule.
“With that said, she is extremely dedicated and driven, and is humble in understanding that she’s been a big fish in a small pond, and I’m confident she will do whatever it takes to be successful.”
Mitchell has worked in the BFA-Fairfax athletic department as an assistant through the school’s DUO (Do Unto Others) program and Witalec-Krupa says she is a natural in the field of athletic administration.
“Guilford has strong programs in Sports Management, Information, and Marketing so it’s a great fit,” Witalec said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.