The difference between raw talent and actualized potential has led to some lingering questions in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys power rankings.
The scramble for Division II supremacy offers a perfect case in point.
Mighty Montpelier certainly has all the tools to make a run to the championship for the third straight season. The Solons are well on their way to claiming the Capital Division crown after holding off Harwood and then cruising to a 6-1 victory over previously undefeated North Country.
However, coach Eric Bagley’s 5-0-1 team is young defensively and the attacking players had a tough time finishing their first-half chances against Hazen and Spaulding. The lone blemish on the record is a 2-2 tie with Peoples (6-0-1), but during that match MHS played without its top goalie and No. 1 striker for most of the second half and overtime.
While Harwood lost to Montpelier, the Highlanders outplayed the Solons for much of the first half and forced the Capital City squad to rely on a counterattacking style. The ceiling is high for HU, which hasn’t been at full strength all season due a host of injuries. Coach Joe Yalicki’s team was under-whelming during the opening half vs. Stowe, but after the break Harwood snapped the Raiders’ string of 33 unanswered goals while rallying to a 3-1 victory.
U-32 (6-1) lost to Stowe in overtime but still has a chance to capture a Capital Division crown and earn its first D-II title since 2015. Middlebury (5-2) has never won a championship, but the D-II Tigers are fresh off a 4-1 victory over Mount Abraham and a 3-2 victory over Vergennes.
It may be tempting to look past Rice, which sits in the middle of the D-II pack with a 3-4 record. The Green Knights are a scary team, though, and they proved it last season while carrying a 4-10 record into playoffs and earning a 3-1 first-round victory over Stowe as the No. 13 seed. A recent 3-2 victory at Mount Abraham and a 4-0 win over Milton indicate that Rice could easily be a giant slayer in the post-season once again.
The Green Knights could wind up playing a quarterfinal at Hartford, which currently leads the D-II standings at 7-0. The Hurricanes’ strength of schedule isn’t overly impressive and they’ve struggled to blow out any opponent. One-goal victories over Lake Region, Woodstock and Otter Valley reveal that Hartford could have a tough time punching its ticket to a title match for the first time since 1993. The Hurricanes will travel to play D-IV power Twinfield-Cabot on Oct. 13 before closing out the regular season at D-I Mount Anthony on Oct. 20.
Winooski, Twinfield-Cabot and Twin Valley lead the way in D-IV, and the good news for all three teams is that they won’t have to face Christ Covenant in the playoffs. The Marshfield school clobbered a quality Richford side, 6-0, three weeks ago but couldn’t pick up enough games to meet the threshold for post-season qualification. The Saints will travel to play D-II GMVS at 11 a.m. Saturday as the uneaten Gumbies return to action for the first time in 25 days.
Some high-stakes matches in every division will help sort out the pecking order, with Twinfield-Cabot facing reigning D-III champ Enosburg in a key battle. The D-I slate includes heavy-hitter showdowns with South Burlington at Essex, Colchester visiting CVU and Burlington traveling to play Mount Mansfield. Division III Peoples Academy will have to be on top of its game Monday when it welcomes Harwood.
Here are the updated rankings prior to Friday’s games entering a busy midseason stretch:
1. CVU (6-1) An early-season 5-1 victory over South Burlington has aged well for the Redhawks. Scoring sensation Zach Spitznagle registered a hat trick and had one assist in a 7-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. Sam Dennison and Lucas Kelley each contributed one goal and one assist against the Bobwhites. Spitznagle (two goals), Dennison (one assist) and Kelley scored in a 4-0 victory over St. Johnsbury.
2. Colchester (6-0-1) Keeper Stephane Mujomba stopped seven shots in a 0-0 draw with South Burlington. Jack Currie, Caiden Cassidy and Ethan Gamelin scored and Jacques Alfani notched two assists during a 3-2 victory over Essex. The Lakers undoubtedly have enough firepower to advance to the semifinals for the first time in nine years.
3. South Burlington (5-1-1) A free-kick goal by Evan Richardson lifted the Wolves to a 1-0 victory over Mount Mansfield. The Wolves outshot Colchester 7-5 during their scoreless tie. The five-save shutout by Andrew Chandler gave South Burlington its fourth clean sheet of the season.
4. Mount Mansfield (4-2) The Cougars outscored opponents 12-0 at the start of the season, earning an impressive victory at Middlebury. But MMU has dropped two straight after suffering a 4-0 loss to Colchester and a 1-0 loss to South Burlington. Two upcoming showdowns with Essex could help the Cougars get back on track.
5. Essex (2-3) Rowan Jensen and Connor Nick found the back of the net during a one-goal loss to Colchester. The defending D-I champs will be eyeing their third straight trip to the final and are guaranteed to be a tough playoff matchup for anyone. The Hornets could make up some ground in the standings when they close out the regular season with winnable matches vs. St. Johnsbury, Burr & Burton and Burlington.
6. Mount Anthony (6-1) Goals by Evan Eggsware (one assist), Collin Bevin, Pete McKenna, Luke Rizio and Sebastian Romero led the Patriots to a 5-0 win over Otter Valley, with Silas Rella-Neill adding three assists. Most Metro teams are likely to lose a few more games, so the Southern Vermont League Patriots could easily grab the No. 2 seed for the D-I playoffs. MAU will face Rutland twice during the next few weeks in addition to playing Woodstock, Burr and Burton, Fair Haven Brattleboro and Hartford.
7. Harwood (4-2) Jordan Shullenberger knocked in a school-record 29 goals last year but has shown that he’s an equally strong playmaker this fall. The Highlanders are still attempting to climb up from the No. 6 spot in the D-II standings and will face a lot of weaker teams late in the season. An Oct. 13 home match vs. U-32 is circled in red on HU’s calendar.
8. Montpelier (5-0-1) Two goals apiece by Ronnie Riby-Williams and Noah Samuelsen guided the Solons to a 6-1 victory over previously undefeated North Country. Tyler Thomas buried the game-winner in the 79th minute vs. Harwood and teammate Brio Levitt made some game-changing saves in goal. The Solons will travel to play U-32 on Oct. 6 and will host Stowe on Oct. 19.
9. St. Johnsbury (4-2) Jorge Trade scored his second goal for the game-winner with 40 seconds left to play and Gerardo Fernandez tallied one assist in a a 2-1 victory over Burlington. The Hilltoppers outshot the Seahorses 16-10. Keeper Fernando Gutierrez (four saves) and the St. J defense had a difficult time containing CVU during a 4-0 loss. St. J will travel to play Colchester on Monday before hosting South Burlington on Thursday. A non-league contest Oct. 8 vs. Brattleboro will be a must-win game if the Hilltoppers want to lock up a home match for D-I playoffs.
10. Burlington (3-3) Joey Manley scored and Liam Hand stopped two shots in a 1-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. Wins over Stowe, Rice and BFA-St. Albans keep the Seahorses in the top 10, but barely. BHS was highly competitive during losses to Mount Anthony, Essex and St. Johnsbury and has a strong playoff history after advancing to at least the semifinals for six straight years.
ON THE BUBBLEStowe (5-2), U-32 (6-1), Middlebury (5-2), Rice (3-4), Vergennes (5-1-1), Winooski (4-2)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (6-1), 2. Colchester (6-0-1), 3. South Burlington (5-1-1), 4. Mount Mansfield (4-2), 5. Essex (2-3)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Harwood (4-2), 2. Montpelier (5-0-1), 3. U-32 (6-1), 4. Middlebury (5-2), 5. Rice (3-4)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (5-2), 2. Vergennes (5-1-1) 3. Peoples (6-0-1) 4. Enosburg (7-1) 5. Woodstock (2-3)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Winooski (4-2), 2. Twinfield-Cabot (6-0), 3. Rivendell (6-1), 4. Twin Valley (4-1-1), 5. Arlington (4-2-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.