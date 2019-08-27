A good goalkeeper is a difference maker. She can make a very good team nearly unbeatable and keep a mediocre team in the game for a chance to win.
Some of the area girls soccer teams are blessed with talented and experienced goalies.
Others must develop a new keeper or hope for a windfall.
Proctor and West Rutland are fortified by two of the best goalies in Division IV, or anywhere else, for that matter.
Westside’s Serena Coombs and Proctor’s Rachel Stuhlmueller share some common traits. They are athletic, fearless and experienced enough to make good decisions.
It would not be a surprise if they are standing at opposite ends of the field deep in the playoffs, if not in the state championship game.
Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton also has her keeper back. That’s a good thing, because the Chieftains are pretty inexperienced in many other places.
Alexandra Hutchins was a student in one of Hamilton’s classes when Hamilton sort of told her she was going to be a goalie despite never playing the position before.
Hutchins responded with a great season in 2018.
It will be different this season with a younger team around her.
”She will be under a lot more heat this year,” Hamilton said.
Fair Haven coach Ian Akin has been fortunate to have Emma Ezzo in the goal since she was a freshman. She launched her career with a memorable shutout at West Rutland, a game in which she collected highlight-reel saves.
She has been good ever since and now as a junior should make the Slaters one tough team to score against.
Mill River keeper Mallori Carlson is only a sophomore but got thrown into the varsity fire as a freshman and distinguished herself immediately.
“She has great footwork and is a very good goalie already,” new Mill River coach Shawn Bendig said.
Mount St. Joseph coach Lori Patterson is another who brings back the goalkeeper with Jillian Perry in the net for the Mounties.
Not everyone has the good fortune of returning a standout in the net. Graduation is a fact of life in high school athletics.
Rutland graduate Elise Magro kept the net clean for Vermont during the first half of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match against New Hampshire.
The Raiders got some outstanding seasons out of Magro, but when she turned her tassel it opened up an opportunity for someone else.
Those are big gloves to fill but Caroline Coloutti or Kathryn Moore will try.
It is the same situation at Springfield, where Mykalha Jasinski has graduated and new coach Ray Curren will try to find a replacement between sophomore candidates Megan Stagner and Izzy Kingsbury.
Black River
This is the last year at Black River for seniors Jae Greineder, Sara Swartz, Christina LeTourneau and Esha Patel.
But it’s a unique situation at the Ludlow school. It is also the last year in the maroon and white for all of their teammates.
The school is closing its doors after the 2019-20 school year and first-year coach Howie Paul wants to make sure the Presidents have fun.
”My goal is that they have fun, but I want them to have some success, too,” Paul said.
The Presidents weathered a tough 2018, going 1-12-1 and scoring just three goals.
Paul wants to play more offensive minded and generate some goals.
“We’ve got some speed. We want to play some through balls and balls over the top that we can run onto,” he said.
Paul is another of those coaches fortunate to have the goalkeeper returning. Hailey Pierce is back as a junior net minder.
Sophomores include McKenzie Martin, Emma Kirdzik, Jazmin Deam, Lilly Vargas, Sadie Kobak and Elizabeth Covata.
The freshmen are Riley Paul, Jordan Devereux, Chloe Ayer and Ariel Olson.
Devereux will be the sweeper, Martin the stopper and Greineder and Deam the outside backs, comprising the starting defense along with Pierce.
Ayer will start at center midfield, and Vargas and Kirdzik are the outside backs. Swartz will be a forward.
The Presidents open the season on Sept. 6 by playing at 8 p.m. in the Black River Girls Invitational against Proctor.
Fair Haven
The freshmen have grown up. Two years ago, Fair Haven caught everyone’s attention with an outstanding freshman class. Now, they are juniors and ready to climb above .500 after a 7-7 campaign in 2018.
It won’t be easy against a more difficult schedule. Gone are the games against Division IV Long Trail and West Rutland. New opponents on the slate for the Division II Slaters are Brattleboro and Middlebury.
The Slaters waste no time in getting serious. They start with a tough road test against Division I Brattleboro on Aug. 30.
Kerigan Disorda and Megan Ezzo are back as midfield players, Courtney Brewster will be on defense again and Brittany Love and Emma Briggs will be strikers.
Ryleigh Coloutti and Bella Carrabino are familiar names in the midfield area.
Emma Ezzo returns in the goal. She is one of the best in the division and the league. She has been slowed by an injury in the preseason and coach Ian Akin is hoping she will be ready for that opener against the Colonels.
“We want to play a possession game, control the ball and control the midfield,” Akin said.
Green Mountain
If it seems as though Maddie Wilson has been around forever, it is because she was the starting catcher on the Green Mountain softball team as an eighth-grader. Now, she is the only senior on the Chieftains girls soccer team.
“We are really young,” Hamilton said.
Young and thinner in the ranks than usual. The Chieftains were looking at a squad of 12 to 14 players and that includes bringing up a couple of eighth-graders.
Hutchins is back in goal so that’s a good thing.
Hutchins never played in goal before last year but she picked it up quickly.
“She is quite good. She is tall and athletic,” Hamilton said.
Sarah Warnecke will be one of the strikers. She and the others on the line will be trying to make up for a lot of goal scoring that was lost with the graduation of Lions Cup player Paige Karl.
Other returning players include Tierney O’Brien, Mary Cameron and Kim Cummings, who will anchor the defense as a center back.
It is a tougher schedule this season for the Chiefs. New opponents include Springfield, Brattleboro and White River Valley.
Green Mountain opens the season on Aug. 30 by hosting neighboring Springfield.
Mill River
Bendig likes what he has seen in the early practices.
“We have a group that has had a lot of playing time and is technically sound,” he said.
The Minutemen boast speed all over the field.
They have dropped down to Division III but until the playoffs will be playing mostly Division I and II teams.
The season begins on Sept. 3 at Springfield.
Hannah Anderson is one of the speed merchants and Bendig will likely deploy her at center midfield or up top.
Talia Hutt-Vater brings versatility to the alignment.
”She can play anywhere on the field,” Bendig said.
The other seniors are Allison Nemeth, Susie Petrossi, Rosie Phillips, Bella Racine, Jess Roberts, Hannah Schoengarth and Kelsey Sheehe.
Juniors include Gabby Beayon, Codie Cross, Amelia Jones, Olivia Jones, Taya Lehouillier and Layla Tarbell.
The sophomores are Carlson, Julia Deppert and Kyla Sheehe.
Molly Hier, Casey Tifft and Alison Usher are the freshmen.
MSJ
Lori Patterson took over the Mount St. Joseph program last year. It was a season of youth and learning.
“We had a strong group of freshmen,” Patterson said.
Now, she will look for the maturation of those young players to help lead the Mounties to greater heights in 2019, a season that opens with a tough game against Division IV runner-up Proctor on Aug. 31 at Taranovich Field.
Those freshmen — now sophomores — are Sienna Diezel, Tiana Gallipo, Ellie Tracy, Megan Cole and Sophia Hussak.
The only senior is Serena Wilbur.
Juniors are Lucy Gallo, Nicole Lawyer, Ashley Blot, Savannah Perry, Jillian Perry and Haley Parker.
Lauren Costales, Cindy Carranza and Becca Diehlmann are freshmen.
Patterson was encouraged by what she observed in the early practices.
“They look like they are coming out a lot stronger than they did last year,” she said.
Otter Valley
BFA-Fairfax Athletic Director Geri Witalec-Krupa took in some of the scrimmage at her school last week between the Bullets and Otter Valley. The Otters got her attention.
“From what I saw, they are a well-disciplined and aggressive-to-the-ball team who possess well,” she said.
Like many area teams, Otter Valley is fortunate to return its goalie. Sophie Walker is back with a couple of full seasons under her belt.
It is at the other end if the field where the Otters make most of their noise. Olivia White is coming off a 31-goal season and has committed to play for the University of Vermont.
White and Walker are two of seven seniors. The others are outstanding back Leah Pinkowski, Julia Eastman, Laurel Blanchard, Mary Kingsley and Phoebe Elliott.
Eastman was injured for the stretch run last season and getting her back adds speed and more scoring punch.
Juniors are Mia Politano, Mallory Lufkin, Bonnie Moore and Sarah Calvin.
Lauren Konarski, Briana Mackie and Faith Scarborough are sophomores.
There is a promising group of freshmen, many with club soccer experience. They are Emily Peduto, Elle Brytkowski, Bryn Blanchard, Alana Politano, Adia Polli, Alexis Hayes and Genevieve Mott.
“We’ve got subs this year,” said coach John White through a smile.
That will help plenty. Last season, Eastman’s absence hurt even more due to a lack of depth.
The Otters finished the regular campaign 7-7 and were bounced from the playoffs in the first round by Peoples Academy.
The Otters open the season Sept. 6 under the lights of Dorsey Park at the Black River Invitational against Green Mountain.
Poultney
It’s a whole new ballgame in Poultney. Varsity girls soccer has arrived after the Blue Devils put down a foundation for it last year with a schedule pieced together with JV and varsity opponents.
When the Devils step on their home field behind Poultney Elementary School on Aug. 30 against Proctor, it will be a new era.
Molly Nitka began a girls program at the school several years ago but the Spanish teacher got a position at Otter Valley and the Blue Devils have been without the sport for a good many years.
Midfield player Kassidy Mack and goalkeeper Kat Scribner are the only seniors.
There are also only two juniors: Pam Putnam on defense and forward Grace Hayes.
When you are building a new program, it is not a bad thing to be top heavy with underclassmen and the Devils are. They have two sophomores, seven freshmen and three eighth-graders.
The sophomores are Hannah Webster and Naomi Haviland.
Freshmen are Emily Hanley, Julie Farley, Jenesis Mead, Hannah Welch, Laura Winters, Lydia Book and Erica Woodbury.
The eighth-graders are Katelyn DeBonis, Kayden L’escerante and Bella Mack.
Coach Hannah Corkum was still settling positions in the preseason.
“I am pretty well set with my defense,” she said.
Scribner in the net and Hanley might be the nucleus for a strong defense.
DeBonis could give the Devils some punch up front. She scored a goal in summer league action.
Proctor
There is experience and veteran leadership all over the field for the Phantoms as they look to take that one last step that has eluded them the last two years. They made it all the way to the Division IV state championship game each time but could not get past Arlington.
The Phantoms return nine of 11 starters — seniors Maddie Flanders and Allie Almond, juniors Stuhlmueller, Sydney Wood, Catherine Cameron, Katelyn Storey and Maddison Lee along with sophomores Laci French and Maggie McKearin.
Leadership can be found in the form of a captain in each of the three zones — Flanders at forward, Almond in the midfield area and Stuhlmueller in the net.
Rounding out the squad are Hope Kelly, Sawyer Perkins, Janaya Richardson, Lucy Tate, Victoria George, Angel Traverse, Desirea Traverse, Jasmine Traverse, Katelynn Regula, Jenna Davine, Hailey Sloan and Ginny Oberg.
“Maintaining our health will be a key for us,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Co-coach Scott French will work with the goalies and he has one of the best keepers around with Stuhlmueller.
The Phantoms launch the campaign with an away game Aug. 30 against Poultney, a first-year varsity program.
Rutland
The numbers are fantastic at Rutland and there is also a lot of experience returning for Lori McClallen’s Raiders.
One place there will not be varsity experience is in the net, where senior Coloutti and sophomore Moore will be competing to replace Magro.
Catie Pelkey, Megan O’Connor, Justine Peters and Eva Gonzalez are solid players returning and will bolster the midfield and defense.
The midfield is in good shape with Logan Kinsman, an outstanding distributor who can also score. She was the lone All-State player for the Raiders last year.
Her younger sister Camryn Kinsman, Elise Lidstone and Katie Gilman are also solid midfield players with experience.
Kendra Sabotka is the leading returning goal scorer.
Erin McClallen is back for her senior season.
The Raiders endured a tough 5-10 campaign in 2018 in which they were in nearly every game.
They are hoping to turn that record around when the season begins Aug. 31 on the road against Colchester.
”It is a group of returning players who are strong tactically and they are fit,” coach McClallen said.
It was a tough end to the season when the Raiders battled Mount Anthony through sudden death overtime only to be ousted on the penalty-kick tiebreaker that included a weather delay.
Coach McClallen knows her returning players are strong, but what she liked just as much in the preseason was the way new players performed. This could be a team with some depth.
”There wasn’t a huge dip in play or soccer knowledge with the other players,” she said.
Springfield
Ray Curren comes over from nearby New Hampshire school Newport and inherits some numbers and experience with his new program in Springfield.
There are 37 in the program (grades 9-12) including 10 seniors: Juliana Albero-Levings, Emily Benson, Ashley Chamberlain, Kayla Gibbons, Maddie O’Brien, Jenna Veysey, twins Maizy and Mycah White, Maria Cololuca and Hope Darrell.
Juniors are Megan Greenwood, Molly Leonard, Haley Streeter and Belle White.
Sophomores are Megan Stagner, Izzy Kingsbury, Ari Cioffi and Mia Morioglioni.
Graduation leaves the net open and Stagner and Kingsbury will be vying for time in the goal.
The Cosmos are coming off a 5-9 season and this large senior contingent has not played on a soccer team that has reached the .500 mark.
“They know this is their one shot,” Curren said.
Curren has extensive soccer coaching experience in Connecticut.
“The players feel they played a defensive game last year and looking at the scores that would seem to be the case. We would like to be a little more free flowing,” Curren said.
The Cosmos begin their quest for that winning season that has eluded them on Aug. 30 at Green Mountain.
Later in the year, Otter Valley will be in town for the Cosmos’ senior game. Athletic Director Rich Saypack might want to start the ceremony early. This one could take some time.
West Rutland
There are seven seniors on the West Rutland team who know all about winning the biggest game. Deanna Kenyon, Kiera Pipeling, Alissa Covarrubias, Bailey Sevigny, Becky Sanderson and Alana Roy have been a part of state championship celebrations in basketball and softball.
They would love to hoist the state championship plaque in soccer in a couple more months.
They are joined in that quest by juniors Madison Guay, Elizabeth Bailey, Abi Farrow and Kiana Grabowski, sophomores Emily McLaren, Anna Cyr, Serena Coombs and Isabell Lanfear, and freshmen Arianna Coombs, Hannah Cecot, Emma Sevigny and Mallory Hogan.
Coach Deanna Rodolfy has watched the Golden Horde get steadily better since she took over the program and now the hope is that more improvement will be enough to win the biggest game of all.
