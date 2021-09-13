It’s never too early for a little tourney time.
Vermont boys soccer teams wrapped up preseason jamborees a few weeks ago before officially kicking off the 2021 schedule. State champions won’t be crowned until November, but a handful of teams across the state are already getting a taste of tournament life.
New Hampshire powerhouse Hanover carried a 4-0 record into last weekend’s Jay Brady Kickoff event and walked away 4-1-1. Host Essex won the annual showdown after beating Hanover and Rutland. Nineteen-time Division I champ CVU earned a tie with its Granite State rival.
Some of the top D-III and D-IV teams will head to Ludlow’s Dorsey Park this upcoming weekend for the Josh Cole Tournament. Leland & Gray will face Rivendell in Friday’s 6 p.m. opener before Proctor takes on Green Mountain at 8 p.m. Proctor is also a 19-time state champ and fell just short last fall during a 5-3 penalty-kick shootout loss to Twin Valley.
Rivendell won the D-IV crown in 2017 and went a combined 47-10-1 during the last four seasons. Green Mountain captured its first title in 2019 and finished 13-3 last year after suffering a 1-0 loss to Peoples in the D-III final. Leland & Gray won the D-III title in 2010 and has produced a dozen 10-victory seasons in the last two decades.
Defending D-I champ Burlington joins Essex, CVU and South Burlington at the top of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Fifth-ranked Milton outscored opponents 52-6 last season and is hungry for payback after losing to Montpelier in the title game.
Sixth-ranked St. Johnsbury is seeking its first crown. The Hilltoppers lost to South Burlington in the 2017 D-I final before falling to CVU in the 2018 championship. This fall the Northeast Kingdom squad will play Burlington, CVU, Brattleboro and BFA-St. Albans two times apiece.
Seventh-ranked Burr & Burton lost 10 seniors to graduation, including four captains. Goalie Emmett Edwards and the Bulldogs will have to stay consistent while transitioning from weaker to stronger opponents. They played Hanover in a scrimmage and rolled to a 6-1 victory over Fair Haven before struggling against CVU. BBA will face Essex on Tuesday prior to Thursday’s match against an Arlington side that’s fresh off a 7-2 loss to MSJ.
Here is the first top-10 list of the season, with Mount Mansfield, Montpelier and Mount Abraham just making the cut:
1. Essex (2-0) Tourney MVP Nick Alden lifted the Hornets past Hanover and Rutland at the Jay Brady event. Shankha Mitra headed home a pass by Eli Robinson in a 1-0 win over Hanover. Mitra, Alden Leahey, Chris Goss, Josh Allaire and Elvis Salkic scored in a 5-0 win over Rutland.
2. CVU (2-0-1) Holden Batchelder (four goals) and Zach Spitznagle (one goal, two assists) sparked a 5-1 victory over Rutland. Batchelder, Sam Dennison and Andrew Bastress scored in a 3-3 draw with Hanover. Goals by Batchelder, Dennison and Thomas Roberts triggered a 3-0 win over Burr & Burton.
3. South Burlington (2-0) Sumner Nenninger either scored or assisted the Wolves’ first nine unanswered goals of the fall. A four-goal, one-assist performance fueled a 5-0 win over Harwood. He recorded a hat trick and added one assist in a 4-0 win over Rice.
4. Burlington (1-0) Two late strikes by Gonzalaiz Arakaza propelled the Seahorses to a 3-1 victory over Stowe. Upcoming matches against Essex and CVU will be the next big tests.
5. Milton (2-0) Zack Logan (one assist) and Cooper Goodrich found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory over Mount Mansfield, while Yellowjackets goalie Braeden Caragher made six saves. Logan scored twice in the opening minute against Hartford and Cam Fougere added a pair of goals in a 6-0 win.
6. St. Johnsbury (1-0-1) Noah Choiniere registered four saves in a 1-0 victory over Mount Anthony. Brandon Demers scored in the 26th minute on a Liam Laidlaw assist. Choiniere made five saves in a scoreless draw against Burr & Burton.
7. Burr & Burton (1-1-1) The Bulldogs were limited to zero shots on goal in their 3-0 loss to CVU. Their offense was firing on all cylinders against Fair Haven.
8. Mt. Mansfield (2-1) Second-half goals by Alexander Ayrapetian Floyd, Owen Jones and Ole Strauss helped the Cougars rally past Spaulding, 3-1. Oscar Howard and Owen Pinard scored in a 2-0 victory over Rutland, while Ben Crary scored in a 2-1 loss to Milton.
9. Montpelier (1-0) Swiss foreign-exchange student Felix Seiler recorded a first-half hat trick during Saturday’s 7-0 victory against Spaulding. Sophomore goalie Brio Levitt and three new starting defenders played key roles in the shutout.
10. Middlebury (2-0) Zach Wilkerson (two goals), Ronen Silberman and Oliver Anderson scored in a 4-1 victory over Mount Anthony. Henry Carpenter (two goals) and keeper Owen Lawton (six saves) led the Tigers past Colchester, 2-1.
THE TOP FIVE
DIVISION I
1. Essex (2-0) 2. CVU (1-0-1) 3. South Burlington (1-0) 4. Burlington (2-0) 5. St. Johnsbury (1-0-1)
DIVISION II
1. Milton (2-0) 2. Montpelier (1-0) 3. Stowe (1-1) 4. Middlebury (2-0) 5. Mt. Abraham (1-0)
DIVISION III
1. Vergennes (2-0) 2. Peoples (2-0) 3. Leland & Gray (1-0) 4. Enosburg (3-0) 5. Hazen (1-1)
DIVISION IV
1. Rivendell (2-0) 2. Sharon (1-0) 3. Twin Valley (2-1) 4. Proctor (1-0-1) 5. Twinfield (3-0)
