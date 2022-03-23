Softball teams have plenty to play for in the 2022 season. For some, it’s about avenging last year and getting over the hump, and for others, it’s about getting back to a winning standard.
In Rutland County, Proctor was in the Division IV state championship game last year. The motivation is surely high for the Phantoms to get back to that stage at Castleton University, but they’ll have plenty of competition, especially from a couple of neighboring schools.
It makes for a fun softball season ahead. Let’s take a look at some matchups for Rutland County teams, and outside of it at Springfield and Green Mountain, that caught my eye.
MAU at Rutland, 5/14This will be the second time Rutland and MAU meet during the season.
The Patriots have been the standard to aspire to be in southern Vermont softball for years. The Raiders would love to be competing at that level.
The last time MAU made its way to Northeast Field, it had its way with Rutland, but the Raiders have plenty of experience coming back to make the game more competitive this time around.
Hartford at FH, 5/9I’m sure this one is circled on the Fair Haven softball team’s schedule.
The Slaters looked destined to advance in the Division II tournament last year, but a late comeback by Hartford dashed those hopes.
This will be the first time since that game that these two teams will square off. Fair Haven surely wants to get its revenge.
The Slaters lost a few key stalwarts heading into the season, so it will be a new group needing to take charge.
OV at Green Mountain, 5/12
I covered the game these two teams played in Brandon last spring and it was loads of fun.
There were many twists and turns with Otter Valley eventually coming out on top.
Both clubs return plenty of talent and I figure that they’ll both be contenders, so the rematch, this time in Chester, could be another instant classic.
Proctor at Poultney, 5/7
If you love offense, you would have loved the Division IV semifinal between Proctor and Poultney. A total of 40 runs were scored with the Phantoms advancing to the state championship game.
If this game is even half as good as that one, fans will get their money’s worth.
Both teams figure to be contenders in D-IV this spring. The Blue Devils graduated just two seniors, although one was star pitcher Kylie Davis. The Phantoms lost a few more seniors than their rivals, but have plenty of firepower coming back to make them one of the best.
WRV at Westside, 4/16
It’s no secret how dominant the White River Valley baseball team has been since its inception, but don’t forget about how good the Wildcats’ softball team is too.
White River Valley has lost a total of three softball games in its two seasons of play.
West Rutland has been as strong as they come in Division IV and with talented athletes always coming up through the system, that shouldn’t change.
I love this early-season test for the Golden Horde. They’ll get a good look at themselves against one of the best teams in the state.
Twin Valley at Mill River, 5/7This game pits two teams against each other that are looking to return to winning ways.
It’s been a couple years since both teams were competitive in their respective divisions.
Hopefully, Mill River and Twin Valley continue to develop and build back to what they’ve been in years past.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 4/14
It’s hard for a team to pick one win as more important than the rest, but it would be tough for Springfield to top its 4-3 win against rival Brattleboro last May.
The game went 13 innings and Maddie Clark blasted a home run to end it. The opposing pitcher Leah Madore, of the Colonels, struck out 28 Cosmos in the loss. It was an absolute instant classic.
Both clubs are typically competitive in their respective divisions and could create more fireworks meeting for this early season contest next month.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
