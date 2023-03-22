Rutland County has developed a softball culture that can rival any corner of the state.
West Rutland is coming off a Division IV state championship and rivals Proctor and Poultney are always among the division’s best. Rutland and Otter Valley are both looking to build off successful seasons and a school like Fair Haven isn’t too far removed from that success.
Kids and coaches alike care about their softball around these parts, making the spring a time to be enjoyed.
The motivation is high for all of Rutland County’s teams, and outside of it at Springfield and Green Mountain. Here’s a look at some fun matchups to look out for this spring.
Poultney at GM, 4/14
Green Mountain got to the Division III semifinals last year, so the Chieftains surely want to build off that run.
They did lose one of their top players in Kim Cummings, but Green Mountain has some talented players coming back.
The Chieftains play a really strong D-IV Poultney team in their first two games of the season, so they’ll be tested right off the bat.
Rutland at BFA, 4/15
Rutland softball loves to test itself early and this year will be no different as RHS heads to BFA-St. Albans for its first game of the season.
The Comets have made a habit of getting to the state championship at Castleton University and they were back there last spring, falling to South Burlington.
Win or lose, Rutland will get a lot out of this game going up against the state’s best.
OV at Springfield, 4/18
Two very competitive Division II teams are going at it in this game.
The pitching matchup intrigues me in this one. Otter Valley’s Mackenzie McKay figures to be the No. 1 starter with Riley Keith’s graduation.
Springfield has to deal with the graduation loss of Izzy Belisle who was stalwart in the circle. Who takes over for the Cosmos?
MAU at Rutland, 4/27
For a while, the Southern Vermont League has been Mount Anthony’s program, but Rutland and Brattleboro did a lot of close that gap last year.
One of the shining moments of last season was Rutland’s 6-5 win against MAU at Northeast Field.
The Patriots will make the trip up to Rutland in late April, looking to get some revenge for that defeat.
Woodstock at MRU, 5/2
Mill River is a younger team trying to build something and the Minutemen showed some of those flashes last year, one of those times being against Woodstock, where they put up 15 runs across their two matchups.
The Wasps move down to Division III this spring so this matchup may have more divisional implications this time around.
Proctor at Westside, 5/4
This may be the game of the regular season in Division IV.
Proctor and West Rutland will meet for the first time since the Golden Horde pulled off a rally that saved their season and kept their state title hopes alive in the semifinals last season.
These squads figure to be two of the best D-IV has to offer once again.
Recent history, storied rivalry, elite squads, need I say more? This game will be a dandy.
Poultney at Proctor, 5/6
Proctor often has had Poultney’s number in girls sports, but the Blue Devils have changed that narrative this year with really good soccer and basketball seasons.
This will be a big challenge for the Blue Devils, taking on a Proctor team that lost some key pieces, but still has a lot of talent returning from a squad that had just two losses last spring.
The familiarity of the two squads surely will heighten the emotion for this rivalry game.
Westside at OV, 5/6
These squads had a back and forth contest last spring in Westside, where the Golden Horde turned it on late to grab a victory.
Both schools have a very strong softball culture and figure to be contenders once again in their respective divisions, so another close one could be on the horizon when they meet.
FHU at Hartford, 5/8
Hartford has ended Fair Haven’s season the last two springs, so this game is sure to have emotion behind it.
The Slaters return a lot of talent from a young squad last season, so a step up in wins wouldn’t be shocking in the slightest for this group, especially with a move to Division III.
The Hurricanes are trying to build off a breakthrough season last spring.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.