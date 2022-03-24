High school softball is big stuff in Poultney. There is music between innings, the batters are often announced, the field boasts lights, electronic scoreboard and a concession.
Fans even have game programs as part of the experience.
There is also a second field adjacent to Legion Field, making the site the perfect place for a preseason jamboree.
That is exactly what is scheduled to take place on April 9. Fair Haven, Randolph and Whitehall are in the field along with the host Blue Devils.
“We have some other invitations out,” Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
If only one of the two fields is playable by that time, Lamberton would like to keep the field of teams at four.
The day is also used for umpire training.
Softball is burgeoning in Poultney. There are 40 players in the program from grades 7-12.
“I have 12 seventh graders and many of those played summer softball,” Lamberton said.
The Blue Devils have moved up to he C Division of the Southern Vermont League so the schedule has a different look. New opponents include the likes of Bellows Falls and White River Valley. The rivalry game with Division II Fair Haven remains but the Devils will play Proctor, Arlington and Twin Valley only once each.
“I looked at everyone on the schedule and and it looked as though every game could be close but that was the purpose,” Lamberton said. “I believe 12 of our 16 games are against Division III teams or higher.”
April 30 will be a special day in Poultney. White River Valley is the opponent. The town’s youth league teams will have a parade from the high school to Legion Field and be recognized prior to the softball game.
BREWSTER SISTERSApril 16 will be a special day for the Brewster family. Sisters Jessica and Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven graduates, will be competing in the same meet for different schools at the Penmen Relays at Southern New Hampshire University.
Courtney competes in the high jump for Colby-Sawyer College and Jessica in the throwing events for Franklin Pierce University.
Courtney missed much of the basketball season at Colby-Sawyer as well as the entire track and field campaign her senior year at Fair Haven as the result of ACL surgery.
“There have been no setbacks,” Colby-Sawyer track and field coach Ryan O’Connell said. “We are looking to build her back up.
“As far as form and technique, she has it.
“I think she has great potential in the high jump. That is definitely her main event.”
