The Lyndon, Oxbow and BFA-St. Albans softball teams are back in an attempt to repeat their state championships at Castleton University this weekend.
The only division where we are assured a different champion is in Division IV. Defending champion Danville was ousted by Richford and now West Rutland and Richford will clash to see who hoists the plaque this year.
THE WEEKEND LINEUP
Friday, Division II, 5 p.m.
No. 1 Lyndon (18-0) vs. No. 3 Enosburg (15-3)
Saturday, Division III, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Oxbow (13-3) vs. No. 2 Vergennes (10-7)
Sunday
Division IV, noon
No. 4 West Rutland (13-5) vs. No. 6 Richford (11-6)
Division I, 3 p.m.
No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-0) vs. No. 2 South Burlington (15-3)
DIVISION IV
The Division IV game on Saturday at high noon figures to draw a mammoth crowd with West Rutland being just down the road.
Westside has become accustomed to big crowds, playing in front of a throng at Tuesday’s 7-6 semifinal victory over Proctor.
“I looked out toward Gorham Bridge and saw cars parked all the way out on the side of the road and I said, ‘This is crazy,’” West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said.
There were those who had told Serrani that Proctor vs. West Rutland was the real championship game and that the winner would win the state title this weekend.
She isn’t buying it.
“Richford’s got something going on,” she said.
The Rockets defeated Blue Mountain 7-3 and Danville 14-9 in their two playoff games but the score that jumped out at Serrani was their 14-3 victory over Division III finalist Vergennes back on April 23.
That was the game that told Serrani that the Rockets are not your garden variety No. 6 seed.
Serrani was able to find a game to watch on the Northeast Sports Network back on May 12 between Danville and Richford. Danville won that day, 10-9.
“It could have been the camera angle, but it looked as though the Richford pitcher had kind of a sidearm motion,” Serrani said.
The Rockets used two pitchers in the semifinal win over Danville. Kyrielle Deuso got the start and struck out seven in her six innings.
Deuso is also a feared batter, receiving three intentional walks on Tuesday.
Olivia Hatch finished the game in the circle for Richford.
West Rutland’s Peyton Guay is in the circle for Westside. She allowed only one run over the final three innings against the hard-hitting Proctor lineup, enabling her team to overcome a 6-0 deficit.
Like Deuso, she is the batter in the lineup that commands respect from the other teams. She was also walked intentionally three times in the semifinal game, once with the bases loaded.
Serrani said the biggest improvement in her team as the season progressed has been the communication on defense.
If left fielder Camryn Williams is hugging the line, she will make certain to let center fielder Aubrey Beaulieu know it. Similarly, the communication in the infield is apparent with shortstop Kennah Wright-Chapman telling third baseman Olivia Cyr that she might be coming to third with the ball with runners on first and second.
Having a roster sprinkled liberally with freshmen, communication has been a big slice of the maturation of the West Rutland softball team this season.
The Westside defense is solid behind Guay with Samara Raiche catching, Arianna Coombs at first, Emma Sevigny at second, Wright-Chapman at shortstop, Cyr at third base, Williams in left, Beaulieu in center and Bella Coombs in right.
But Guay is also a key ingredient in that defense. You would have a hard time finding a pitcher in any division who fields her position better.
When West Rutland defeated Blue Mountain 19-9 for its last state championship in 2019, the celebration parade formed on old Route 4, midway between Castleton and West Rutland.
Serrani is not even thinking about that. She has far too much respect for the Richford Rockets.
DIVISION I
What a game to bring down the curtain on the season on Sunday at 3 p.m. Top-seeded and undefeated BFA-St. Albans chasing its third consecutive state crown with No. 2 South Burlington in its way.
South Burlington and the Comets met once during the season with BFA winning 4-0 on May 25. That was one of 10 shutouts for BFA-St. Albans pitching this season.
Sierra Yates has been the Comets’ ace in the circle.
DIVISION II
Like BFA-St. Albans, Lyndon sailed through the season (18-0) and, like BFA, the Vikings will also be trying to repeat in their division when they meet Enosburg on Friday.
The Vikings were dominant in carving out their perfect record, averaging 15.7 runs per game while outscoring opponents 283-36.
Makenna Lovelette wields the big bat for Enosburg. She hit two home runs in the first-round playoff game and her grand slam homer lifted the Hornets to a 7-4 victory over Mount Abraham in the semifinals.
Enosburg and Lyndon did not meet during the season.
Lyndon’s lineup boasts seven players batting over .400 led by Brydie Barton at .552 with 12 doubles, seven triples and 30 RBIs.
It will be hard for the Hornets to pitch around her or anyone else. They also must contend with Emma Newland (.444, 36 runs scored and 36 RBIs), Isabelle Priest (.585, 46 runs and 23 RBIs) and Jaydin Royer (.443 with 23 RBIs.)
Royer is also Lyndon Institute’s ace. She has impressive control and her repertoire includes a devastating change-up.
Earlier this season, Lyndon coach Chris Carr and his staff of Randy Boulay and Kevin Ruggles won their 100th game together.
The game is a rematch of last year’s D-II state title game.
DIVISION III
Oxbow is the top seed and looking for a repeat as it faces No. 2 Vergennes on Saturday.
Oxbow comes to Castleton as a hot team. It fell 8-2 to Lyndon on May 5 and has not lost since, reeling off nine consecutive victories including a 5-4 win over Leland & Gray and a 10-2 decision over Lake Region in the playoffs.
Oxbow and Vergennes did not meet during the season.
Vergennes is fortified with experience as shortstop Audrey Tembreull, first baseman Felicia Poirier and second baseman Sierra Bertrand are senior four-year starters. They bat 3-4-5 in the order.
Setting the table for them is leadoff batter Savannah Blaise and Jasmine Little in the No. 2 spot.
Blaise, a freshman, has emerged as the Commodores’ top pitcher and logged both playoff victories.
The Commodores have signature wins against Division II finalist Enosburg and D-II semifinalist Middlebury.
NOTES: Their will be a concession stand down the right field line operated by the Poultney High cheerleading squad. ... Enosburg’s Dana Elkins, who pitched all seven innings in the semifinal win, striking out three and walking one, will be playing on her future diamond. She is headed to Castleton. .... Castleton will provide a shuttle from the parking lots for anyone who wishes to use the service. ... “We want to provide a great championship experience for the players and their communities. The field is in great shape,” Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey said.
