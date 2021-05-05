I can’t forget that day in late March of 2009. The Castleton men’s lacrosse was playing Mount Ida and it was very warm, much more like a mid-June day than one in March.
It looked like business as usual when the Mustangs took a 2-0 lead over Castleton.
I say business as usual because Mount Ida had won all 39 North Atlantic Conference lacrosse games that that the Mustangs had played. They just did not lose.
This day would be different. Michael Martinez poured in six goals for the Spartans as they came back to beat Mount Ida 14-11.
That victory, the incredibly warm temperatures and the frame rising skyward beyond the field combined to make it a day that I regard as one of the most stirring in Castleton athletic history.
The structure with the railroad depot motif that we call Dave Wolk Stadium today was going up quickly. It would be ready in plenty of time for another great day in Castleton history — that first football game on Sept. 5, 2009, a victory over Anna Maria before an overflow crowd.
The great water color artist Peter Huntoon was on the sideline that day, capturing the historic first Castleton football game.
Many of you have that painting hanging in your home or office.
That day, I made a promise to myself that I would never take all of this for granted. The football-soccer-lacrosse-field hockey stadium is gorgeous and gives the Rutland area a great diversion.
Nothing galvanizes a community like football and Castleton football rallies all of Rutland County.
The tailgate scene is vibrant and the game-day atmosphere is one that makes memories for families and fans each and every home Saturday.
I recall one season when Dave Bailey was still writing for the Valley News and he spent each weekend visiting a different college football venue in Vermont and New Hampshire.
It was a junket that would delight any college football zealot like Bailey — an itinerary taking him on roads to Castleton, Dartmouth College, Norwich University, Plymouth State, the University of New Hampshire, Middlebury College and St. Anselm.
He ranked each venue in various categories like the food concession, tailgate scene, stadium and general fan experience.
Castleton came out No. 1 for the football experience in the overall ranking.
We should never take for granted what we were given back in 2009.
Going to watch your high school football team’s game on a Friday night and then taking in the Spartans’ contest the next day makes for an autumn football weekend wrapped in gold, orange and red.
It will all be back on Sept. 4 when the Plymouth State Panthers come into Dave Wolk Stadium for the season opener.
The next home game on Oct. 18 sees the Norwich University Cadets here to tangle with the Spartans for the Maple Sap Bucket.
The following week, there’s a new team to watch. The Keystone College Giants, playing their first season in decades, will be in town for an Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game.
The other home opponents are ECFC rivals Anna Maria and Gallaudet.
We missed all of this in 2020 but people are already making tailgate plans to make up for lost time.
Former Castleton President Dave Wolk remembers preparing for the effort to bring football to campus.
He spoke with a lot of people at football colleges.
“I took a lot of notes,” he said on Wednesday, reminiscing about the years leading up to the day when Castleton football would become a reality.
Wolk remembers that Valley News story that ranked the Castleton football day as the No. 1 experience in the two states.
“I was surprised because we were ahead of Middlebury. That was always the goal,” Wolk said.
Vermont is fortunate because Castleton, Norwich and Middlebury all offer a great Saturday afternoon football experience.
If you check the attendance figures posted by the NCAA, the three Vermont schools stack up pretty well in that department. There is a reason for that. The games are held in stunning settings and the atmosphere is electric.
Castleton averaged 2,688 fans per game in 2019, Middlebury 2,611 and Norwich 1,687.
We have a great thing going in Rutland County with Castleton football and the bucolic setting in the shadow of Bird’s-Eye Mountain.
Welcome back. We missed you.
