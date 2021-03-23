Poultney is a great little town. People bleed blue and gold and root for their Blue Devils with all their might.
How many small communities would have a steady diet of their high school basketball and football games on the town’s radio station?
Greg McCormack, a full-time employee of the station until recently, said that Lakes Region Radio broadcast 55 high school basketball games and 25 football games on the radio in 2019.
He and Sue Riggs did games mainly for Fair Haven Union High School and Poultney High School but the schedule was also sprinkled with games at Mill River, Proctor and West Rutland. Schools on the New York side of the border were also in the Lake Region lineup.
“We tried to be at the places that didn’t get the Division I attention,” McCormack said.
He and Riggs complemented one another. McCormack was low key and impartial. Riggs, a Poultney graduate, was loud and left no doubt about her allegiance to the Blue & Gold.
“Sometimes, I would say to her, ‘you can’t be partial when it’s Poultney against West Rutland. When Poultney is playing Twinfield, you can say whatever you want,’” McCormack said.
McCormack and Riggs called games together for 27 years.
Then it stopped. Lakes Region Radio was purchased and the new format has been something called Throwback Country and local sports have been absent.
Riggs lives in Poultney so she hears the complaints about the Blue Devils missing from the air waves.
“I hear it every day,” she said.
Judy Leech was running the show at Lakes Region Radio before the transaction. She, McCormack and Riggs were intensely devoted to local sports and programming.
McCormack realized it was all ending when he went to work one day and found he couldn’t get in the nondescript building on Route 30.
“The code on the lock had been changed,” he said.
The building now sits empty.
People loved the station. There was a show that featured an interview with a local person each morning. People were clamoring to be the guest.
McCormack is sad that the Devils and other local teams are no longer on the station.
“It’s a great area for sports,” he said.
“People really miss it, especially older people who can’t get to the games,” Poultney Athletic Director Dave Capman said.
McCormack believes the outcry would be louder except for the fact that some fans are blaming it on the pandemic. He thinks they are assuming the games will be back on their radio once we finally climb out of this virus tunnel.
But McCormack doesn’t believes that is the case. He thinks sports is a thing of the past on the station.
Riggs is more optimistic. She thinks there is a good chance for local sports in western Vermont to make a return on the air waves “in some form.”
Capman says it is mentioned frequently at booster club meetings that it is too bad the games are no longer available on the radio.
“It is a big miss,” Capman said.
“We were very fortunate to have that. Not all small towns do.”
There are people who realize the value of sports coverage for their schools.
McCormack said that a superintendent once told him that if he would broadcast all of the Whitehall football games, that he would build them a booth, put a line in and help bring in sponsors.
“We couldn’t do that. We wanted to spread ourselves out and do other schools,” McCormack said.
Poultney is Friday Night Lights. Well, without lights. It is a Texas-like football town where parades on the eve of the game and team breakfasts still take place.
“What I remember most are the traditions — walking up the street with the torches in the parade the night before the game, the team breakfasts and all that,” former Blue Devil Kevin Warren once told me.
“All of that” got a little less wit the elimination of sports from the local radio.
I want to share Sue Riggs’ optimism that it can come back and I am sure there are a ton of others in Poultney who do, too.
