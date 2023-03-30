As someone who grew up with the voice of Curt Gowdy broadcasting Red Sox games over the radio, the news hits hard.
The Sox will not be on Rutland radio station WSYB this season.
Jim Morrell, the CEO of Pamal Broadcasting, said on Friday that the company broadcasting the Sox games raised the rates so that they are no longer affordable.
"They raised the rates tremendously," Morrell said.
It's another blow to Rutland area sports fans who also saw area high school football and basketball terminated on the radio recently.
The Red Sox radio network includes 54 stations and has affiliates in all of the New England states, New York and Florida.
EARLY GRID OPENER
St. Johnsbury Academy will host the first regular season football game of the 2023 season under the lights and it will be on the last Thursday of August.
The Friday Night Lights have become the Thursday Night Lights in some cases and it is all due to the officials shortage.
The Vermont Football Coaches Association has mandated that teams playing on Saturday will not be scheduled to play on the following Thursday for safety reasons.
Football is not alone when it comes to the officials shortage. This past high school basketball season we saw the same officials working both the JV and varsity games more than we ever have.
Surveys have shown that the No. 1 reason for officials leaving that profession is abuse by fans.
A column written in the Winston-Salem Journal suggested more enforcement of rules for spectators as one of the possible solutions.
Recruitment of officials, of course, can also be stepped up.
WHICH ONE?
Often, it is difficult to decide which games should be covered. Two sportswriters trying to find the right game to be at from a half-dozen, or often more, local games each day.
Andy Kirkaldy of the Addison Independent won't ever forget the day he chose the wrong game even though the right game was about 200 yards away.
It was 21 years ago but Kirkaldy was covering a softball game between rivals Mount Abraham and Vergennes in Vergennes.
It was one of those games that never seems to end. The biggest victory is getting it completed before darkness.
Kirkaldy thinks there were right around 36 walks in that contest.
"For sure. I remember 18 in one half inning," he said.
That baseball game that was played just 200 yards away got over first and Mount Abe coach Jeff Stetson was walking past Kirkaldy so the writer asked him how the game went.
Stetson told him that his pitcher Tyler Pelland had just thrown a no-hitter.
Pelland was signed by the Red Sox in the 2002 Major League Draft and pitched in the minors from 2003- through 2008.
His best year was when he was 9-3 with a 3.42 ERA with Billings of the Pioneer League.
Here's another stat to make Kirkaldy feel better: Hindsight is 20/20.
MIDD BASEBALL
Keep an eye on the Middlebury College baseball team. The Panthers are 9-3 and have won six straight.
The Panthers are in Maine this weekend for a NESCAC series against Bowdoin.
Baker Angstman (CVU) is the lone Vermonter on the team and he has a home run.
Kyle McCausland has 22 hits in his 44 at-bats and John Collins is batting at a .425 clip and already has five home runs.
The road runs both ways: Andrew Gough came from Lake Forest, Illinois to Middlebury and is batting .289 with a home run, triple and two doubles among his 13 base hits.
Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright went to Lake Forest College in Gough's hometown to play football and lacrosse.
Rubright is a major piece of the 6-4 Foresters' attack this season with 16 goals and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.