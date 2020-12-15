Sometimes we make the call just a little too early.
I phoned Bennington’s Scott Racicot more than 30 years ago to interview him about the honor he was about to receive for going into the St. Michael’s College Hall of Fame.
Racicot was one heck of a pitcher. He lost but one game in his three seasons pitching for the Purple Knights. During that span, he pitched 15 complete games and four shutouts.
He was the team MVP his senior season and when he finished his career, he had branded himself one of the elite pitchers to pull on the St. Michael’s purple uniform.
We talked for maybe 15 minutes as I asked him about pitching, the highlight of his career at SMC and what it meant to be going into the school’s Hall of Fame.
There was an awkward silence and then he said something like “I don’t know how to tell you this but I had no idea I was going into the Hall of Fame until you just told me.”
He was inducted in 1989.
Woodstock coach Jim McLaughlin had an illustrious coaching career. He won 211 football games and his glorious run made the Wasps the gold standard for Division III football.
During the middle of his Woodstock career, McLaughlin left for a new coaching challenge in Connecticut. His close friend and longtime assistant Chuck Worrell took the reins from him at Woodstock.
McLaughlin never really had a chance at his new address in the Nutmeg State. The people there had wanted a different person for the job and Mac did not have a great experience.
One night I am at the sports desk at the Rutland Herald and Bill Murphy calls from his home in Bellows Falls. He had been in bed reading the Hartford Courant and there was a story in the paper about McLaughlin returning to be the head coach at Woodstock.
Like I said, the clock was going to strike midnight soon. Not enough time to check it out like we would under normal conditions. But I trust Murph and the Courant is a reputable paper.
We go with the story.
A reporter for the Valley News called the Woodstock athletic director the next morning. The story in the Herald is not true, he told the reporter.
Except that it was true. The athletic director just didn’t know about it.
Mac was back.
It’s great to deliver good news but sometimes the news isn’t good.
I called a high school basketball coach in the area to ask how he was dealing with being dismissed.
The problem was, he didn’t know it. There had been a meeting the previous night, someone had tipped off us and the coach had not even been notified yet. Uh-oh.
The first two stories are the better ones. Informing Racicot of his well deserved honor was kind of fun and Woodstock fans were happy have that highly regarded brain trust of McLaughlin and his well respected assistant Worrell back in place.
Hall of Fames and 200-plus victories are the types of stories we like to think about during a holiday season that can use cheer wherever we can find it.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
